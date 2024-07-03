Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,801.44
7,542.73
6,369.35
5,074.25
5,250.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,801.44
7,542.73
6,369.35
5,074.25
5,250.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
29.57
Other Income
753.13
25.98
25.41
38.21
25.53
Total Income
8,554.57
7,568.71
6,394.76
5,112.46
5,305.5
Total Expenditure
6,773.69
6,724.74
5,719.99
4,210.97
4,475.51
PBIDT
1,780.88
843.97
674.77
901.49
829.99
Interest
29.21
29
28.59
23.74
20.91
PBDT
1,751.67
814.97
646.18
877.75
809.08
Depreciation
190.46
180.08
169.77
165.3
142.12
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
369.75
161.09
136.46
186.02
172.07
Deferred Tax
15.6
5.33
-3.2
0.71
-20.89
Reported Profit After Tax
1,175.86
468.47
343.15
525.72
515.78
Minority Interest After NP
-9.58
-5.11
-15.71
-4.02
-5.23
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,185.44
473.58
358.86
529.74
521.01
Extra-ordinary Items
498.04
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
687.4
473.58
358.86
529.74
521.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.23
8.98
6.66
9.83
9.67
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
375
270
225
525
315
Equity
80.84
53.89
53.89
53.89
53.89
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.82
11.18
10.59
17.76
15.8
PBDTM(%)
22.45
10.8
10.14
17.29
15.4
PATM(%)
15.07
6.21
5.38
10.36
9.82
