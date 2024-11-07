iifl-logo-icon 1
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd Key Ratios

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

25.52

-3.89

13.35

14.94

Op profit growth

-24.77

7.31

1.42

7.55

EBIT growth

-31.4

7.02

-12.59

2.82

Net profit growth

-32.25

1.67

1.28

1.09

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.19

17.01

15.23

17.02

EBIT margin

7.92

14.5

13.02

16.89

Net profit margin

5.63

10.43

9.86

11.04

RoCE

11.43

17.38

18.68

25.27

RoNW

2.19

3.39

3.77

4.32

RoA

2.03

3.12

3.53

4.12

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

6.37

9.76

9.57

9.53

Dividend per share

2.25

5.25

3.15

2.6

Cash EPS

3.5

6.76

7.03

8.11

Book value per share

76.67

75.2

69.77

58.12

Valuation ratios

P/E

48.89

41.02

26.89

35.27

P/CEPS

88.77

59.21

36.61

41.42

P/B

4.06

5.32

3.68

5.78

EV/EBIDTA

37.45

35.96

25.05

31.06

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

33.81

Tax payout

-27.97

-26.2

-22.66

-34.71

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

58.72

62.7

51.48

50.66

Inventory days

81.01

79.35

63.51

60.03

Creditor days

-61.28

-66.27

-55.07

-62.15

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-17.66

-31.01

-32.89

0

Net debt / equity

0.02

0.01

0

-0.1

Net debt / op. profit

0.14

0.05

-0.01

-0.41

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-69.5

-62

-61.71

-60.4

Employee costs

-5.58

-6

-5.87

-5.04

Other costs

-14.71

-14.97

-17.16

-17.52

Kansai Nerolac : related Articles

Kansai Nerolac's Q2 net profit slumps ~31%; revenue flat

Kansai Nerolac’s Q2 net profit slumps ~31%; revenue flat

7 Nov 2024|09:46 AM

Net revenue for the half year remained consistent at ₹3,914 Crore. EBITDA was ₹549 Crore, down 9% from the same time the prior year.

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

1 Oct 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.

