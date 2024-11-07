Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.52
-3.89
13.35
14.94
Op profit growth
-24.77
7.31
1.42
7.55
EBIT growth
-31.4
7.02
-12.59
2.82
Net profit growth
-32.25
1.67
1.28
1.09
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.19
17.01
15.23
17.02
EBIT margin
7.92
14.5
13.02
16.89
Net profit margin
5.63
10.43
9.86
11.04
RoCE
11.43
17.38
18.68
25.27
RoNW
2.19
3.39
3.77
4.32
RoA
2.03
3.12
3.53
4.12
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
6.37
9.76
9.57
9.53
Dividend per share
2.25
5.25
3.15
2.6
Cash EPS
3.5
6.76
7.03
8.11
Book value per share
76.67
75.2
69.77
58.12
Valuation ratios
P/E
48.89
41.02
26.89
35.27
P/CEPS
88.77
59.21
36.61
41.42
P/B
4.06
5.32
3.68
5.78
EV/EBIDTA
37.45
35.96
25.05
31.06
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
33.81
Tax payout
-27.97
-26.2
-22.66
-34.71
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
58.72
62.7
51.48
50.66
Inventory days
81.01
79.35
63.51
60.03
Creditor days
-61.28
-66.27
-55.07
-62.15
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-17.66
-31.01
-32.89
0
Net debt / equity
0.02
0.01
0
-0.1
Net debt / op. profit
0.14
0.05
-0.01
-0.41
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-69.5
-62
-61.71
-60.4
Employee costs
-5.58
-6
-5.87
-5.04
Other costs
-14.71
-14.97
-17.16
-17.52
