Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Rama Steel Tubes: The business said that it has approved the joint acquisition of Automech Group Holding Limited. It is a UAE-based engineering and industrial services conglomerate. The transaction took place for AED 296 million (approximately ₹728 Crore). The company’s board approved the decision on December 11, 2025.

Kansai Nerolac Paints: The business announced that it has approved selling of its entire 60% stake in Sri Lankan arm, Kansai Paints Lanka (Private) Ltd. The stake will be transferred to Atire (Private) Limited, a Sri Lanka–based entity. The company will execute a formal agreement for carrying out this transaction.

Piramal Pharma: The company informed that the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has issued a Form 483 with 4 observations. This came after a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection at the company’s Lexington, Kentucky, facility. The USFDA conducted the inspection between December 3, and December 10, 2025.

GAIL: The company disclosed that it has received a GST demand order of ₹143.08 Crore. The additional commissioner, CGST, Delhi South Commissionerate has issued the order. The order received is inclusive of penalties.

Astra Microwave: The company has secured a new work order from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The order is worth ₹171.38 Crore. The order includes supply of six Klystron-based S-band polarimetric Doppler weather radars.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com