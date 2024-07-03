Summary

Astra Microwave Products Limited is engaged in design, development, manufacture and supply of high value added RF and microwave super components, sub-systems and systems finding for Defense, Space, Telecom, Meteorology and Civil Communication Systems. The products of the Company are widely used in VSAT operations, radars, navigational equipment, public mobile trunk radio (PMTR), WLL, Cellular GSM/DCS or PCS networks. The company, incorporated in 1991 by a team of senior professionals and eminent scientist operate manufacturing facilities at Bollarum and Rangareddy in Andhra Pradesh. During the year 2002-03, the company commissioned a state-of-art MMIC facility at Hardware Technology Park in Hyderabad. The company has expanded the production and R&D facilities with an ivestment of Rs 10 crore during the year 2003-04. Also, they further invested Rs 25 crore for expannsion during the financial year 2004-05. This expansion involves addition of Testing and Environmental equipment and construction of additional space at the factories.During the year 2006-07, the company has acquired majority stake in Komoline Electronics Pvt Ltd, Ahmedabad. Thus, the company became a subsidiary company. In February 2008, the company has entered into a non-exclusive Memorandum of Understanding with Raytheon Company, USA to identify and explore technologies and products. The company may able to manufacture and to explore possible participation with Raytheon in any resulting offset support for supply

Read More