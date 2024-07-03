Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAerospace & Defence
Open₹789
Prev. Close₹788.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹295.41
Day's High₹793.9
Day's Low₹774.7
52 Week's High₹1,059
52 Week's Low₹510.1
Book Value₹105.1
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,393.84
P/E61.27
EPS12.86
Divi. Yield0.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.99
17.32
17.32
17.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
949.2
635.7
572.36
543.19
Net Worth
968.19
653.02
589.68
560.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
734.96
589.15
461.58
356.88
yoy growth (%)
24.74
27.63
29.33
-8.61
Raw materials
-523.78
-418.45
-266.91
-148.36
As % of sales
71.26
71.02
57.82
41.57
Employee costs
-73.32
-64.14
-66.17
-65.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
52.73
31.35
62.65
78.93
Depreciation
-21.6
-23.07
-25.32
-27.02
Tax paid
-12.45
-7.42
-15.31
-18.24
Working capital
27.67
72.83
117.42
-53.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.74
27.63
29.33
-8.61
Op profit growth
31.73
-21.24
-23.51
7.77
EBIT growth
33.04
-22.64
-22.35
8.87
Net profit growth
68.33
-49.44
-21.99
0.84
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
908.82
815.52
750.46
640.91
467.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
908.82
815.52
750.46
640.91
467.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
23.71
5.47
6.38
10.86
12.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
HAL
4,206
|33.22
|2,81,263.36
|1,490.36
|0.83
|5,976.55
|464.81
Bharat Electronics Ltd
BEL
291.95
|46.94
|2,13,408.99
|1,091.27
|0.75
|4,583.41
|23.8
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
MAZDOCK
2,236.9
|36.45
|90,224
|563.75
|0.61
|2,756.83
|162.47
Solar Industries India Ltd
SOLARINDS
9,744.2
|127.96
|88,212.42
|177.46
|0.09
|905.49
|292.91
ITI Ltd
ITI
457.1
|0
|43,936.56
|-70.11
|0
|1,016.2
|16.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Avinash Chander
Managing Director
S Gurunatha Reddy
Joint Managing Director
M V Reddy
Independent Director
Kiran Dhingra
Director (Business Developmnt)
ATIM KABRA
Non Executive Director
P A Chitrakar
Non Executive Director
SURESH KUMAR SOMANI
Independent Director
Sengottaiyan Varadarajan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Astra Microwave Products Ltd
Summary
Astra Microwave Products Limited is engaged in design, development, manufacture and supply of high value added RF and microwave super components, sub-systems and systems finding for Defense, Space, Telecom, Meteorology and Civil Communication Systems. The products of the Company are widely used in VSAT operations, radars, navigational equipment, public mobile trunk radio (PMTR), WLL, Cellular GSM/DCS or PCS networks. The company, incorporated in 1991 by a team of senior professionals and eminent scientist operate manufacturing facilities at Bollarum and Rangareddy in Andhra Pradesh. During the year 2002-03, the company commissioned a state-of-art MMIC facility at Hardware Technology Park in Hyderabad. The company has expanded the production and R&D facilities with an ivestment of Rs 10 crore during the year 2003-04. Also, they further invested Rs 25 crore for expannsion during the financial year 2004-05. This expansion involves addition of Testing and Environmental equipment and construction of additional space at the factories.During the year 2006-07, the company has acquired majority stake in Komoline Electronics Pvt Ltd, Ahmedabad. Thus, the company became a subsidiary company. In February 2008, the company has entered into a non-exclusive Memorandum of Understanding with Raytheon Company, USA to identify and explore technologies and products. The company may able to manufacture and to explore possible participation with Raytheon in any resulting offset support for supply
Read More
The Astra Microwave Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹778.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Astra Microwave Products Ltd is ₹7393.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Astra Microwave Products Ltd is 61.27 and 7.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Astra Microwave Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Astra Microwave Products Ltd is ₹510.1 and ₹1059 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Astra Microwave Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.68%, 3 Years at 50.00%, 1 Year at 33.68%, 6 Month at -16.87%, 3 Month at -8.58% and 1 Month at -3.11%.
