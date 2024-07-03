iifl-logo-icon 1
Astra Microwave Products Ltd Share Price

778.75
(-1.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:09:57 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open789
  • Day's High793.9
  • 52 Wk High1,059
  • Prev. Close788.45
  • Day's Low774.7
  • 52 Wk Low 510.1
  • Turnover (lac)295.41
  • P/E61.27
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value105.1
  • EPS12.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,393.84
  • Div. Yield0.25
Astra Microwave Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Aerospace & Defence

Open

789

Prev. Close

788.45

Turnover(Lac.)

295.41

Day's High

793.9

Day's Low

774.7

52 Week's High

1,059

52 Week's Low

510.1

Book Value

105.1

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,393.84

P/E

61.27

EPS

12.86

Divi. Yield

0.25

Astra Microwave Products Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Jul, 2024

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

arrow

Astra Microwave Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Astra Microwave Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:35 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 6.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 6.53%

Non-Promoter- 20.68%

Institutions: 20.67%

Non-Institutions: 72.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Astra Microwave Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.99

17.32

17.32

17.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

949.2

635.7

572.36

543.19

Net Worth

968.19

653.02

589.68

560.51

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

734.96

589.15

461.58

356.88

yoy growth (%)

24.74

27.63

29.33

-8.61

Raw materials

-523.78

-418.45

-266.91

-148.36

As % of sales

71.26

71.02

57.82

41.57

Employee costs

-73.32

-64.14

-66.17

-65.89

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

52.73

31.35

62.65

78.93

Depreciation

-21.6

-23.07

-25.32

-27.02

Tax paid

-12.45

-7.42

-15.31

-18.24

Working capital

27.67

72.83

117.42

-53.43

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.74

27.63

29.33

-8.61

Op profit growth

31.73

-21.24

-23.51

7.77

EBIT growth

33.04

-22.64

-22.35

8.87

Net profit growth

68.33

-49.44

-21.99

0.84

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

908.82

815.52

750.46

640.91

467.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

908.82

815.52

750.46

640.91

467.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

23.71

5.47

6.38

10.86

12.16

Astra Microwave Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL

4,206

33.222,81,263.361,490.360.835,976.55464.81

Bharat Electronics Ltd

BEL

291.95

46.942,13,408.991,091.270.754,583.4123.8

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

MAZDOCK

2,236.9

36.4590,224563.750.612,756.83162.47

Solar Industries India Ltd

SOLARINDS

9,744.2

127.9688,212.42177.460.09905.49292.91

ITI Ltd

ITI

457.1

043,936.56-70.1101,016.216.52

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Astra Microwave Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Avinash Chander

Managing Director

S Gurunatha Reddy

Joint Managing Director

M V Reddy

Independent Director

Kiran Dhingra

Director (Business Developmnt)

ATIM KABRA

Non Executive Director

P A Chitrakar

Non Executive Director

SURESH KUMAR SOMANI

Independent Director

Sengottaiyan Varadarajan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Astra Microwave Products Ltd

Summary

Astra Microwave Products Limited is engaged in design, development, manufacture and supply of high value added RF and microwave super components, sub-systems and systems finding for Defense, Space, Telecom, Meteorology and Civil Communication Systems. The products of the Company are widely used in VSAT operations, radars, navigational equipment, public mobile trunk radio (PMTR), WLL, Cellular GSM/DCS or PCS networks. The company, incorporated in 1991 by a team of senior professionals and eminent scientist operate manufacturing facilities at Bollarum and Rangareddy in Andhra Pradesh. During the year 2002-03, the company commissioned a state-of-art MMIC facility at Hardware Technology Park in Hyderabad. The company has expanded the production and R&D facilities with an ivestment of Rs 10 crore during the year 2003-04. Also, they further invested Rs 25 crore for expannsion during the financial year 2004-05. This expansion involves addition of Testing and Environmental equipment and construction of additional space at the factories.During the year 2006-07, the company has acquired majority stake in Komoline Electronics Pvt Ltd, Ahmedabad. Thus, the company became a subsidiary company. In February 2008, the company has entered into a non-exclusive Memorandum of Understanding with Raytheon Company, USA to identify and explore technologies and products. The company may able to manufacture and to explore possible participation with Raytheon in any resulting offset support for supply
Company FAQs

What is the Astra Microwave Products Ltd share price today?

The Astra Microwave Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹778.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Astra Microwave Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Astra Microwave Products Ltd is ₹7393.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Astra Microwave Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Astra Microwave Products Ltd is 61.27 and 7.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Astra Microwave Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Astra Microwave Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Astra Microwave Products Ltd is ₹510.1 and ₹1059 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Astra Microwave Products Ltd?

Astra Microwave Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.68%, 3 Years at 50.00%, 1 Year at 33.68%, 6 Month at -16.87%, 3 Month at -8.58% and 1 Month at -3.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Astra Microwave Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Astra Microwave Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 6.54 %
Institutions - 20.67 %
Public - 72.79 %

