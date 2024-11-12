iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Astra Microwave Products Ltd Board Meeting

741.4
(-1.42%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Astra Microwave CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
ASTRA MICROWAVE PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that the Companys Board of Directors meeting will be held on November 12 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. As notified by the Company vide letter dated September 25 2024 pursuant to the Companys code to regulate monitor and report trading by Insiders the Trading window close period for dealing in the securities of the company for all the Designated Persons and their relatives of the Company has commenced from October 01 2024 and will end on November 14 2024. As per covering letter (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
ASTRA MICROWAVE PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that the Companys Board of Directors meeting will be held on August 13 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. As notified by the Company vide letter dated June 26 2024 pursuant to the Companys code to regulate monitor and report trading by Insiders the Trading window close period for dealing in the securities of the company for all the Designated Persons and their relatives of the Company has commenced from July 01 2024 and will end on August 15 2024. As per covering letter. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting17 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
As per covering letter.
Board Meeting24 May 202417 May 2024
ASTRA MICROWAVE PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the captioned subject we wish to inform you that the Companys Board of Directors meeting will be held on Friday 24th May 2024 inter alia: 1) To consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and 2) To consider and recommend dividend on equity shares if any for the financial year 2023-24. As notified by the Company vide letter dated March 26 2024 pursuant to the Companys code to regulate monitor and report trading by Insiders the Trading window close period for dealing in the securities of the company for all the Designated Persons and their relatives of the Company has commenced from April 1 2024 and will end on May 26 2024. As per the Letter As per covering Letter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
ASTRA MICROWAVE PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on February 8 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. As intimated earlier the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed from January 01 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of said financial results as per the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015. As per covering Letter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/02/2024)

Astra Microwave: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Astra Microwave Products Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.