Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

ASTRA MICROWAVE PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that the Companys Board of Directors meeting will be held on November 12 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. As notified by the Company vide letter dated September 25 2024 pursuant to the Companys code to regulate monitor and report trading by Insiders the Trading window close period for dealing in the securities of the company for all the Designated Persons and their relatives of the Company has commenced from October 01 2024 and will end on November 14 2024. As per covering letter (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

ASTRA MICROWAVE PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that the Companys Board of Directors meeting will be held on August 13 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. As notified by the Company vide letter dated June 26 2024 pursuant to the Companys code to regulate monitor and report trading by Insiders the Trading window close period for dealing in the securities of the company for all the Designated Persons and their relatives of the Company has commenced from July 01 2024 and will end on August 15 2024. As per covering letter. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

As per covering letter.

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

ASTRA MICROWAVE PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the captioned subject we wish to inform you that the Companys Board of Directors meeting will be held on Friday 24th May 2024 inter alia: 1) To consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and 2) To consider and recommend dividend on equity shares if any for the financial year 2023-24. As notified by the Company vide letter dated March 26 2024 pursuant to the Companys code to regulate monitor and report trading by Insiders the Trading window close period for dealing in the securities of the company for all the Designated Persons and their relatives of the Company has commenced from April 1 2024 and will end on May 26 2024. As per the Letter As per covering Letter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024