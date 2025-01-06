iifl-logo-icon 1
Astra Microwave Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

766.7
(-2.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Astra Microwave Products Ltd

Astra Microwave FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

52.73

31.35

62.65

78.93

Depreciation

-21.6

-23.07

-25.32

-27.02

Tax paid

-12.45

-7.42

-15.31

-18.24

Working capital

27.67

72.83

117.42

-53.43

Other operating items

Operating

46.35

73.69

139.43

-19.76

Capital expenditure

28.58

15.05

19.27

71.54

Free cash flow

74.93

88.74

158.7

51.77

Equity raised

1,075.26

1,048.76

966.52

867.65

Investing

-13.04

12.65

-94.38

68.18

Financing

-40.29

48.02

-41.55

-37.26

Dividends paid

0

0

0

10.39

Net in cash

1,096.86

1,198.17

989.29

960.73

