Astra Microwave Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
52.73
31.35
62.65
78.93
Depreciation
-21.6
-23.07
-25.32
-27.02
Tax paid
-12.45
-7.42
-15.31
-18.24
Working capital
27.67
72.83
117.42
-53.43
Other operating items
Operating
46.35
73.69
139.43
-19.76
Capital expenditure
28.58
15.05
19.27
71.54
Free cash flow
74.93
88.74
158.7
51.77
Equity raised
1,075.26
1,048.76
966.52
867.65
Investing
-13.04
12.65
-94.38
68.18
Financing
-40.29
48.02
-41.55
-37.26
Dividends paid
0
0
0
10.39
Net in cash
1,096.86
1,198.17
989.29
960.73
