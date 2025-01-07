Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
734.96
589.15
461.58
356.88
yoy growth (%)
24.74
27.63
29.33
-8.61
Raw materials
-523.78
-418.45
-266.91
-148.36
As % of sales
71.26
71.02
57.82
41.57
Employee costs
-73.32
-64.14
-66.17
-65.89
As % of sales
9.97
10.88
14.33
18.46
Other costs
-50.92
-40.57
-44.71
-33.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.92
6.88
9.68
9.26
Operating profit
86.91
65.97
83.78
109.53
OPM
11.82
11.19
18.15
30.69
Depreciation
-21.6
-23.07
-25.32
-27.02
Interest expense
-19.86
-23.21
-7.89
-11.92
Other income
7.29
11.66
12.08
8.34
Profit before tax
52.73
31.35
62.65
78.93
Taxes
-12.45
-7.42
-15.31
-18.24
Tax rate
-23.61
-23.68
-24.44
-23.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
40.28
23.93
47.33
60.69
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
40.28
23.93
47.33
60.69
yoy growth (%)
68.33
-49.44
-21.99
0.84
NPM
5.48
4.06
10.25
17
