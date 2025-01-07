iifl-logo-icon 1
Astra Microwave Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

764.45
(-0.29%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:04:57 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

734.96

589.15

461.58

356.88

yoy growth (%)

24.74

27.63

29.33

-8.61

Raw materials

-523.78

-418.45

-266.91

-148.36

As % of sales

71.26

71.02

57.82

41.57

Employee costs

-73.32

-64.14

-66.17

-65.89

As % of sales

9.97

10.88

14.33

18.46

Other costs

-50.92

-40.57

-44.71

-33.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.92

6.88

9.68

9.26

Operating profit

86.91

65.97

83.78

109.53

OPM

11.82

11.19

18.15

30.69

Depreciation

-21.6

-23.07

-25.32

-27.02

Interest expense

-19.86

-23.21

-7.89

-11.92

Other income

7.29

11.66

12.08

8.34

Profit before tax

52.73

31.35

62.65

78.93

Taxes

-12.45

-7.42

-15.31

-18.24

Tax rate

-23.61

-23.68

-24.44

-23.11

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

40.28

23.93

47.33

60.69

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

40.28

23.93

47.33

60.69

yoy growth (%)

68.33

-49.44

-21.99

0.84

NPM

5.48

4.06

10.25

17

