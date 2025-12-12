Astra Microwave Bags ₹171 Crore IMD Order for Six S-Band Doppler Weather Radars

12 Dec 2025 , 01:21 PM
Astra Microwave Products said on December 11 that it has bagged an order worth ₹171.38 crore from the India Meteorological Department. The deal covers six S-band Doppler weather radars that use Klystron technology, along with the supporting systems that go with them.
The company said the order includes automatic weather stations, disdrometers and a three-year warranty. After that, Astra will handle maintenance for seven more years under a comprehensive service contract. The project timeline given to the exchanges is 18 months.
IMD’s latest order is part of the government’s ongoing push to modernise the country’s weather tracking network. S-band radars are used to keep an eye on heavy rain, cyclones and fast-changing weather conditions, and are central to the agency’s forecasting work.
Astra Microwave supplies radar subsystems and weather-related technology to defence, aerospace and meteorological agencies. The company runs several manufacturing units in Telangana and has a separate R and D centre at Bangalore Aerospace Park.
The company’s recent earnings were softer. For the September quarter of FY26, Astra reported revenue of ₹215 crore, compared with ₹229.6 crore in the same quarter last year. EBITDA for the quarter came in at ₹48 crore, slightly lower than ₹49.3 crore a year earlier. The margin stayed broadly steady at around 22 percent. Net profit slipped to ₹24 crore from ₹25.4 crore in the year-ago period.
