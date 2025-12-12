iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Astra Microwave Bags ₹171 Crore IMD Order for Six S-Band Doppler Weather Radars

12 Dec 2025 , 01:21 PM

Astra Microwave Products said on December 11 that it has bagged an order worth ₹171.38 crore from the India Meteorological Department. The deal covers six S-band Doppler weather radars that use Klystron technology, along with the supporting systems that go with them.

The company said the order includes automatic weather stations, disdrometers and a three-year warranty. After that, Astra will handle maintenance for seven more years under a comprehensive service contract. The project timeline given to the exchanges is 18 months.

IMD’s latest order is part of the government’s ongoing push to modernise the country’s weather tracking network. S-band radars are used to keep an eye on heavy rain, cyclones and fast-changing weather conditions, and are central to the agency’s forecasting work.

Astra Microwave supplies radar subsystems and weather-related technology to defence, aerospace and meteorological agencies. The company runs several manufacturing units in Telangana and has a separate R and D centre at Bangalore Aerospace Park.

The company’s recent earnings were softer. For the September quarter of FY26, Astra reported revenue of ₹215 crore, compared with ₹229.6 crore in the same quarter last year. EBITDA for the quarter came in at ₹48 crore, slightly lower than ₹49.3 crore a year earlier. The margin stayed broadly steady at around 22 percent. Net profit slipped to ₹24 crore from ₹25.4 crore in the year-ago period.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Astra Microwave Products
  • Astra Microwave Products News
  • Business news
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Company news
  • India Meteorological Department
  • Indian Market News
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Kansai Nerolac Paints to offload stake in subsidiary

Kansai Nerolac Paints to offload stake in subsidiary

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Dec 2025|02:05 PM
Rama Steel Tubes, and unit to acquire Automech Group

Rama Steel Tubes, and unit to acquire Automech Group

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Dec 2025|01:50 PM
Dynacons Wins Rs 74.99 Crore DaaS Deal With J&K Bank, Stock Rises 14%

Dynacons Wins Rs 74.99 Crore DaaS Deal With J&K Bank, Stock Rises 14%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Dec 2025|01:34 PM
Astra Microwave Bags ₹171 Crore IMD Order for Six S-Band Doppler Weather Radars

Astra Microwave Bags ₹171 Crore IMD Order for Six S-Band Doppler Weather Radars

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Dec 2025|01:21 PM
NBCC secures new orders worth ₹289.40 Crore

NBCC secures new orders worth ₹289.40 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Dec 2025|12:35 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.