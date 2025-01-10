Astra Microwave Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.99
17.32
17.32
17.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
949.2
635.7
572.36
543.19
Net Worth
968.19
653.02
589.68
560.51
Minority Interest
Debt
226.87
169.7
59.84
100.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.58
5.07
5.99
7.36
Total Liabilities
1,199.64
827.79
655.51
668
Fixed Assets
181.71
167.17
157.85
150.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
38.27
37.21
36.54
49.58
Deferred Tax Asset Net
14.05
13.22
12.19
9.74
Networking Capital
839.49
506.13
378.6
419.84
Inventories
505.25
396.18
401.85
290.9
Inventory Days
199.56
180.22
Sundry Debtors
502.53
281.84
202.49
253.83
Debtor Days
100.56
157.25
Other Current Assets
102.76
52.15
82.7
129.94
Sundry Creditors
-88.28
-44.72
-54.61
-35.34
Creditor Days
27.12
21.89
Other Current Liabilities
-182.77
-179.32
-253.83
-219.49
Cash
126.13
104.04
70.33
38.27
Total Assets
1,199.65
827.77
655.51
668
