Astra Microwave Products Ltd Summary

Astra Microwave Products Limited is engaged in design, development, manufacture and supply of high value added RF and microwave super components, sub-systems and systems finding for Defense, Space, Telecom, Meteorology and Civil Communication Systems. The products of the Company are widely used in VSAT operations, radars, navigational equipment, public mobile trunk radio (PMTR), WLL, Cellular GSM/DCS or PCS networks. The company, incorporated in 1991 by a team of senior professionals and eminent scientist operate manufacturing facilities at Bollarum and Rangareddy in Andhra Pradesh. During the year 2002-03, the company commissioned a state-of-art MMIC facility at Hardware Technology Park in Hyderabad. The company has expanded the production and R&D facilities with an ivestment of Rs 10 crore during the year 2003-04. Also, they further invested Rs 25 crore for expannsion during the financial year 2004-05. This expansion involves addition of Testing and Environmental equipment and construction of additional space at the factories.During the year 2006-07, the company has acquired majority stake in Komoline Electronics Pvt Ltd, Ahmedabad. Thus, the company became a subsidiary company. In February 2008, the company has entered into a non-exclusive Memorandum of Understanding with Raytheon Company, USA to identify and explore technologies and products. The company may able to manufacture and to explore possible participation with Raytheon in any resulting offset support for supply of Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft to the Indian Ministry of Defence.In March 2008, the company has received an order for Rs 21.6 crores for design, development, testing, installation and commissioning of Transmit Receive Modules (TRMs) and MET Towers from ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), Bangalore which has to be completed in the next 12 months period. In July 2008, the Board has approved the merger of Astra Microelectrionic Technologies Ltd with the company. In August 2008, the company has received an order for Rs 25.5 crores from Indian Meteorological Department for supply, installation and commissioning of remote unmanned automatic weather stations in 550 locations across India.Astra Microelectronic Technologies Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company was amalgamated with the Company with effect from 1 April, 2008 in terms of the Scheme of Amalgamation sanctioned by the High Court of Andhra Pradesh vide their Order dated 24 February 2009 and accordingly, all business undertakings were transferred to the Company with effect from 1st April, 2008.The Company completed the supply of 10 ground surveillance radars to Border Security Force in 2020. It delivered ten X-band doppler weather radars to India Meteorology Department in 2021; delivered AAAU for Air-borne AESA Radar to LRDE, DRDO and also delivered a Land Based 7.3m Ground Telemetry System to ITR, DRDO in 2022; delivered Phased Array Auto Track Telemetry System (PATM-II) to ITR, DRDO & Radiation Mode T&E Facility for Radar EW Systems to DLRL, DRDO in 2023.