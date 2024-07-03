iifl-logo-icon 1
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd Share Price

12.02
(-2.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:59:59 AM

  • Open12.24
  • Day's High12.24
  • 52 Wk High17.55
  • Prev. Close12.27
  • Day's Low12
  • 52 Wk Low 9.9
  • Turnover (lac)300.84
  • P/E102.42
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.63
  • EPS0.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,868.19
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

12.24

Prev. Close

12.27

Turnover(Lac.)

300.84

Day's High

12.24

Day's Low

12

52 Week's High

17.55

52 Week's Low

9.9

Book Value

2.63

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,868.19

P/E

102.42

EPS

0.12

Divi. Yield

0

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

10 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Rama Steel Surges 42% on Onix Partnership

Rama Steel Surges 42% on Onix Partnership

6 Sep 2024|11:18 AM

Rama Steel's shares have risen by 42% in two days due to a strategic engagement with Onix Renewable.

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:20 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.96%

Non-Promoter- 0.17%

Institutions: 0.16%

Non-Institutions: 51.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

156.31

71.17

8.4

8.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

135.24

138.79

89.73

80.07

Net Worth

291.55

209.96

98.13

88.47

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

325.71

291.76

334.33

234.87

yoy growth (%)

11.63

-12.73

42.34

9.01

Raw materials

-299.44

-270.28

-299.23

-200.82

As % of sales

91.93

92.64

89.5

85.5

Employee costs

-4.98

-5.3

-4.17

-3.18

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.78

3.42

16.35

11.73

Depreciation

-2.65

-2.21

-2.13

-2.9

Tax paid

-1.4

-1.31

-5.76

-3.65

Working capital

4.66

3.53

7.45

24.79

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.63

-12.73

42.34

9.01

Op profit growth

85.84

-70.71

7.75

37.76

EBIT growth

12.12

-48.64

15.36

39.93

Net profit growth

155.02

-80.08

31.09

58.57

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,046.51

1,336.75

768.17

470.43

352.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,046.51

1,336.75

768.17

470.43

352.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.06

8.47

9.21

7.54

6.22

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rama Steel Tubes Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director

NARESH KUMAR BANSAL

Executive Director & CEO

RICHI BANSAL

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vinod Pal Singh Rawat

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bharat Bhushan Sahny

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jai Prakash Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anju Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rama Steel Tubes Ltd

Summary

Rama Steel Tubes Limited was incorporated on February 26, 1974 in New Delhi. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Steel Pipes & tubes and related products. The Companys manufacturing facilities are located at Sahibabad, in Ghaziabad District of Uttar Pradesh and Khopoli, in Raigarh District of Maharashtra.The total installed capacity stood at 96,000 MT. The product applications have usage in various industries including automobiles, infrastructure, real estate, and furniture. The key products in portfolio include Galvanized Tubes, ERW Black Steel Pipes & Tubes, Scaffolding Pipes & Tubes, Structural Steel Products and Hollow Sections. The Company also has a wholly owned foreign subsidiary in Dubai, UAE in the name of RST International Trading FZE, which is engaged in trading of building & construction material item. Initially in 1981, the Company setup a unit with 10,000 tonnes per annum and reached to an installed capacity of 2,64,000 metric tonnes per annum.During the year 2016-17, the Company acquired 100% stake in its wholly owned subsidiary, Lepakshi Tubes Private Limited.In August 2016, the Company doubled the capacity to 72000 MTPA at Khopoli in the second phase of expansion. The Company commenced operations in Southern India facility in 2017-18. It further increased the installed capacity by upgrading the Maharashtra facility and adding a new facility in Andhra Pradesh, which stood at 1,68,000 MTPA in 2018.In 2017-18, the Company commissioned first captive Solar
Company FAQs

What is the Rama Steel Tubes Ltd share price today?

The Rama Steel Tubes Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹12.02 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rama Steel Tubes Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rama Steel Tubes Ltd is ₹1868.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rama Steel Tubes Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rama Steel Tubes Ltd is 102.42 and 6.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rama Steel Tubes Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rama Steel Tubes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rama Steel Tubes Ltd is ₹9.9 and ₹17.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rama Steel Tubes Ltd?

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 83.48%, 3 Years at 37.21%, 1 Year at -2.39%, 6 Month at 7.16%, 3 Month at -16.07% and 1 Month at -10.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rama Steel Tubes Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rama Steel Tubes Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.96 %
Institutions - 0.17 %
Public - 51.87 %

