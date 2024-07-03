Summary

Rama Steel Tubes Limited was incorporated on February 26, 1974 in New Delhi. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Steel Pipes & tubes and related products. The Companys manufacturing facilities are located at Sahibabad, in Ghaziabad District of Uttar Pradesh and Khopoli, in Raigarh District of Maharashtra.The total installed capacity stood at 96,000 MT. The product applications have usage in various industries including automobiles, infrastructure, real estate, and furniture. The key products in portfolio include Galvanized Tubes, ERW Black Steel Pipes & Tubes, Scaffolding Pipes & Tubes, Structural Steel Products and Hollow Sections. The Company also has a wholly owned foreign subsidiary in Dubai, UAE in the name of RST International Trading FZE, which is engaged in trading of building & construction material item. Initially in 1981, the Company setup a unit with 10,000 tonnes per annum and reached to an installed capacity of 2,64,000 metric tonnes per annum.During the year 2016-17, the Company acquired 100% stake in its wholly owned subsidiary, Lepakshi Tubes Private Limited.In August 2016, the Company doubled the capacity to 72000 MTPA at Khopoli in the second phase of expansion. The Company commenced operations in Southern India facility in 2017-18. It further increased the installed capacity by upgrading the Maharashtra facility and adding a new facility in Andhra Pradesh, which stood at 1,68,000 MTPA in 2018.In 2017-18, the Company commissioned first captive Solar

