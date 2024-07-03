SectorSteel
Open₹12.24
Prev. Close₹12.27
Turnover(Lac.)₹300.84
Day's High₹12.24
Day's Low₹12
52 Week's High₹17.55
52 Week's Low₹9.9
Book Value₹2.63
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,868.19
P/E102.42
EPS0.12
Divi. Yield0
Rama Steel's shares have risen by 42% in two days due to a strategic engagement with Onix Renewable.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
156.31
71.17
8.4
8.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
135.24
138.79
89.73
80.07
Net Worth
291.55
209.96
98.13
88.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
325.71
291.76
334.33
234.87
yoy growth (%)
11.63
-12.73
42.34
9.01
Raw materials
-299.44
-270.28
-299.23
-200.82
As % of sales
91.93
92.64
89.5
85.5
Employee costs
-4.98
-5.3
-4.17
-3.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.78
3.42
16.35
11.73
Depreciation
-2.65
-2.21
-2.13
-2.9
Tax paid
-1.4
-1.31
-5.76
-3.65
Working capital
4.66
3.53
7.45
24.79
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.63
-12.73
42.34
9.01
Op profit growth
85.84
-70.71
7.75
37.76
EBIT growth
12.12
-48.64
15.36
39.93
Net profit growth
155.02
-80.08
31.09
58.57
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,046.51
1,336.75
768.17
470.43
352.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,046.51
1,336.75
768.17
470.43
352.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.06
8.47
9.21
7.54
6.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director
NARESH KUMAR BANSAL
Executive Director & CEO
RICHI BANSAL
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vinod Pal Singh Rawat
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bharat Bhushan Sahny
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jai Prakash Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anju Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rama Steel Tubes Ltd
Summary
Rama Steel Tubes Limited was incorporated on February 26, 1974 in New Delhi. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Steel Pipes & tubes and related products. The Companys manufacturing facilities are located at Sahibabad, in Ghaziabad District of Uttar Pradesh and Khopoli, in Raigarh District of Maharashtra.The total installed capacity stood at 96,000 MT. The product applications have usage in various industries including automobiles, infrastructure, real estate, and furniture. The key products in portfolio include Galvanized Tubes, ERW Black Steel Pipes & Tubes, Scaffolding Pipes & Tubes, Structural Steel Products and Hollow Sections. The Company also has a wholly owned foreign subsidiary in Dubai, UAE in the name of RST International Trading FZE, which is engaged in trading of building & construction material item. Initially in 1981, the Company setup a unit with 10,000 tonnes per annum and reached to an installed capacity of 2,64,000 metric tonnes per annum.During the year 2016-17, the Company acquired 100% stake in its wholly owned subsidiary, Lepakshi Tubes Private Limited.In August 2016, the Company doubled the capacity to 72000 MTPA at Khopoli in the second phase of expansion. The Company commenced operations in Southern India facility in 2017-18. It further increased the installed capacity by upgrading the Maharashtra facility and adding a new facility in Andhra Pradesh, which stood at 1,68,000 MTPA in 2018.In 2017-18, the Company commissioned first captive Solar
The Rama Steel Tubes Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹12.02 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rama Steel Tubes Ltd is ₹1868.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rama Steel Tubes Ltd is 102.42 and 6.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rama Steel Tubes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rama Steel Tubes Ltd is ₹9.9 and ₹17.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 83.48%, 3 Years at 37.21%, 1 Year at -2.39%, 6 Month at 7.16%, 3 Month at -16.07% and 1 Month at -10.24%.
