|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
33.33
-6.34
45.03
7.34
Op profit growth
111.31
-61.06
12.33
36.03
EBIT growth
122.91
-62.23
19.96
40.41
Net profit growth
964.59
-90.85
34.37
57.1
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.89
2.45
5.91
7.63
EBIT margin
4.46
2.67
6.62
8
Net profit margin
2.63
0.32
3.37
3.64
RoCE
11.6
5.95
19.77
21.44
RoNW
3.29
0.34
4.84
5.98
RoA
1.71
0.18
2.51
2.44
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
7.37
0.25
7.57
5.9
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
5.3
-1.03
6.18
4.08
Book value per share
59.51
52.29
46.89
32.66
Valuation ratios
P/E
0.12
1.04
0.31
0.29
P/CEPS
0.17
-0.25
0.37
0.42
P/B
0.01
0
0.05
0.05
EV/EBIDTA
7.46
8.31
12.81
10.91
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-17.5
800.14
-31.07
-27.86
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
48.26
57.05
34.35
39.57
Inventory days
49.19
45.64
41.53
58.39
Creditor days
-44.22
-33.7
-10.13
-23.33
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.72
-0.97
-3.83
-2.7
Net debt / equity
0.63
0.79
0.67
0.93
Net debt / op. profit
3.45
8.07
2.38
2.47
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-91.65
-91.83
-89.83
-86.23
Employee costs
-1.53
-1.97
-1.23
-1.32
Other costs
-2.91
-3.73
-3.01
-4.8
Rama Steel's shares have risen by 42% in two days due to a strategic engagement with Onix Renewable.Read More
