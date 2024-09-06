iifl-logo-icon 1
FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

33.33

-6.34

45.03

7.34

Op profit growth

111.31

-61.06

12.33

36.03

EBIT growth

122.91

-62.23

19.96

40.41

Net profit growth

964.59

-90.85

34.37

57.1

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3.89

2.45

5.91

7.63

EBIT margin

4.46

2.67

6.62

8

Net profit margin

2.63

0.32

3.37

3.64

RoCE

11.6

5.95

19.77

21.44

RoNW

3.29

0.34

4.84

5.98

RoA

1.71

0.18

2.51

2.44

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

7.37

0.25

7.57

5.9

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

5.3

-1.03

6.18

4.08

Book value per share

59.51

52.29

46.89

32.66

Valuation ratios

P/E

0.12

1.04

0.31

0.29

P/CEPS

0.17

-0.25

0.37

0.42

P/B

0.01

0

0.05

0.05

EV/EBIDTA

7.46

8.31

12.81

10.91

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-17.5

800.14

-31.07

-27.86

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

48.26

57.05

34.35

39.57

Inventory days

49.19

45.64

41.53

58.39

Creditor days

-44.22

-33.7

-10.13

-23.33

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.72

-0.97

-3.83

-2.7

Net debt / equity

0.63

0.79

0.67

0.93

Net debt / op. profit

3.45

8.07

2.38

2.47

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-91.65

-91.83

-89.83

-86.23

Employee costs

-1.53

-1.97

-1.23

-1.32

Other costs

-2.91

-3.73

-3.01

-4.8

Rama Steel Tubes : related Articles

Rama Steel Surges 42% on Onix Partnership

Rama Steel Surges 42% on Onix Partnership

6 Sep 2024|11:18 AM

Rama Steel's shares have risen by 42% in two days due to a strategic engagement with Onix Renewable.

Read More

