Rama Steel Tubes Ltd Half Yearly Results

11.86
(-1.08%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

479.68

530.66

515.85

749.49

587.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

479.68

530.66

515.85

749.49

587.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.35

2.1

2.96

1.61

6.86

Total Income

490.03

532.75

518.81

751.09

594.13

Total Expenditure

467.69

499.8

487.34

712.12

573.21

PBIDT

22.34

32.95

31.47

38.97

20.91

Interest

5.89

10.11

11.14

12.31

7.9

PBDT

16.45

22.84

20.33

26.67

13.01

Depreciation

3.13

2.9

2.75

2.48

2.25

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.87

4.26

4.04

6.43

2.17

Deferred Tax

-0.06

-0.28

-0.49

-0.31

-0.76

Reported Profit After Tax

10.51

15.97

14.03

18.06

9.36

Minority Interest After NP

0.11

0.48

0.39

0.73

0.04

Net Profit after Minority Interest

10.41

15.48

13.64

17.33

9.33

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

10.41

15.48

13.64

17.33

9.33

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.07

0.1

0.23

0.37

1.23

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

155.42

154.42

50.64

46.58

9.12

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.65

6.2

6.1

5.19

3.56

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

2.19

3

2.71

2.4

1.59

Rama Steel Tubes: Related NEWS

Rama Steel Surges 42% on Onix Partnership

6 Sep 2024|11:18 AM

Rama Steel's shares have risen by 42% in two days due to a strategic engagement with Onix Renewable.

