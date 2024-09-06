Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
47.96%
56.32%
56.69%
57.22%
57.13%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
0.16%
0.05%
0.07%
0.91%
1.01%
Non-Institutions
51.86%
43.62%
43.22%
41.86%
41.84%
Total Non-Promoter
52.03%
43.67%
43.3%
42.77%
42.86%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Rama Steel's shares have risen by 42% in two days due to a strategic engagement with Onix Renewable.Read More
