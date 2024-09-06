Rama Steel Tubes Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
156.31
71.17
8.4
8.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
135.24
138.79
89.73
80.07
Net Worth
291.55
209.96
98.13
88.47
Minority Interest
Debt
100.18
128.44
118.01
76.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.32
2.16
1.91
2.17
Total Liabilities
394.05
340.56
218.05
166.83
Fixed Assets
84.01
80.04
42.1
39.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
13.74
17.22
13.42
14.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.29
0.26
0.22
0.22
Networking Capital
286.61
239.38
160.99
108.28
Inventories
70.2
62.99
90.98
57.18
Inventory Days
64.07
Sundry Debtors
128.15
119.67
73.24
34.86
Debtor Days
39.06
Other Current Assets
180.25
86.83
49.46
42.8
Sundry Creditors
-85.01
-20.5
-45.96
-22
Creditor Days
24.65
Other Current Liabilities
-6.98
-9.61
-6.73
-4.56
Cash
9.4
3.66
1.32
4.84
Total Assets
394.05
340.56
218.05
166.81
Rama Steel's shares have risen by 42% in two days due to a strategic engagement with Onix Renewable.Read More
