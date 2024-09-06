iifl-logo-icon 1
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd Balance Sheet

11.76
(-2.49%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:22:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

156.31

71.17

8.4

8.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

135.24

138.79

89.73

80.07

Net Worth

291.55

209.96

98.13

88.47

Minority Interest

Debt

100.18

128.44

118.01

76.19

Deferred Tax Liability Net

2.32

2.16

1.91

2.17

Total Liabilities

394.05

340.56

218.05

166.83

Fixed Assets

84.01

80.04

42.1

39.41

Intangible Assets

Investments

13.74

17.22

13.42

14.06

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.29

0.26

0.22

0.22

Networking Capital

286.61

239.38

160.99

108.28

Inventories

70.2

62.99

90.98

57.18

Inventory Days

64.07

Sundry Debtors

128.15

119.67

73.24

34.86

Debtor Days

39.06

Other Current Assets

180.25

86.83

49.46

42.8

Sundry Creditors

-85.01

-20.5

-45.96

-22

Creditor Days

24.65

Other Current Liabilities

-6.98

-9.61

-6.73

-4.56

Cash

9.4

3.66

1.32

4.84

Total Assets

394.05

340.56

218.05

166.81

Rama Steel Tubes : related Articles

Rama Steel Surges 42% on Onix Partnership

Rama Steel Surges 42% on Onix Partnership

6 Sep 2024|11:18 AM

Rama Steel's shares have risen by 42% in two days due to a strategic engagement with Onix Renewable.

Read More

