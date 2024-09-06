Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
325.71
291.76
334.33
234.87
yoy growth (%)
11.63
-12.73
42.34
9.01
Raw materials
-299.44
-270.28
-299.23
-200.82
As % of sales
91.93
92.64
89.5
85.5
Employee costs
-4.98
-5.3
-4.17
-3.18
As % of sales
1.53
1.81
1.24
1.35
Other costs
-10.26
-10.24
-10.68
-12.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.15
3.51
3.19
5.14
Operating profit
11.01
5.92
20.23
18.77
OPM
3.38
2.03
6.05
7.99
Depreciation
-2.65
-2.21
-2.13
-2.9
Interest expense
-6.1
-8.07
-6.02
-7.66
Other income
4.52
7.78
4.27
3.52
Profit before tax
6.78
3.42
16.35
11.73
Taxes
-1.4
-1.31
-5.76
-3.65
Tax rate
-20.7
-38.35
-35.25
-31.15
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.37
2.1
10.59
8.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.37
2.1
10.59
8.07
yoy growth (%)
155.02
-80.08
31.09
58.57
NPM
1.65
0.72
3.16
3.43
Rama Steel's shares have risen by 42% in two days due to a strategic engagement with Onix Renewable.Read More
