Rama Steel Tubes Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.97
(2.57%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:19:57 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Rama Steel Tubes Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

325.71

291.76

334.33

234.87

yoy growth (%)

11.63

-12.73

42.34

9.01

Raw materials

-299.44

-270.28

-299.23

-200.82

As % of sales

91.93

92.64

89.5

85.5

Employee costs

-4.98

-5.3

-4.17

-3.18

As % of sales

1.53

1.81

1.24

1.35

Other costs

-10.26

-10.24

-10.68

-12.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.15

3.51

3.19

5.14

Operating profit

11.01

5.92

20.23

18.77

OPM

3.38

2.03

6.05

7.99

Depreciation

-2.65

-2.21

-2.13

-2.9

Interest expense

-6.1

-8.07

-6.02

-7.66

Other income

4.52

7.78

4.27

3.52

Profit before tax

6.78

3.42

16.35

11.73

Taxes

-1.4

-1.31

-5.76

-3.65

Tax rate

-20.7

-38.35

-35.25

-31.15

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.37

2.1

10.59

8.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.37

2.1

10.59

8.07

yoy growth (%)

155.02

-80.08

31.09

58.57

NPM

1.65

0.72

3.16

3.43

Rama Steel Tubes : related Articles

Rama Steel Surges 42% on Onix Partnership

Rama Steel Surges 42% on Onix Partnership

6 Sep 2024|11:18 AM

Rama Steel's shares have risen by 42% in two days due to a strategic engagement with Onix Renewable.

Read More

