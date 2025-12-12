iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Rama Steel Tubes, and unit to acquire Automech Group

12 Dec 2025 , 01:50 PM

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd (RSTL) announced that its board has approved the joint acquisition of Automech Group Holding Limited. As per the details disclosed by the company, it is a UAE-based engineering and industrial services conglomerate.

The transaction value of this deal is fixed at AED 296 million (approximately ₹728 Crore). 

The company further informed the exchanges that the decision received a nod from the company’s board at a meeting held on December 11, 2025.

At around 1.35 PM, Rama Steel Tubes was trading 4.18% lower at ₹10.55 per piece, against the previous close of ₹11.01 on NSE.

As per the transaction structure disclosed by the company, RST International Trading FZE, RSTL’s wholly-owned subsidiary, will pick up 78.38% stake in Automech Group for AED 232 million, while Rama Steel Tubes Ltd will purchase the balance 21.62% for AED 64 million.

The company also added that it will settle ₹64 Crore through a fresh issue of shares of Rama Steel Tubes. This is however, subject to regulatory approvals.

Automech Group is registered under Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). It has eight subsidiaries operating across multiple sectors such as fabrication, precision engineering, construction, dewatering, marine engine services, pumps and drainage solutions, and infrastructure services.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Rama Steel Tubes
  • Rama Steel Tubes Ltd acquisition
  • Rama Steel Tubes News
  • Rama Steel Tubes News Today
  • Rama Steel Tubes Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Kansai Nerolac Paints to offload stake in subsidiary

Kansai Nerolac Paints to offload stake in subsidiary

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Dec 2025|02:05 PM
Rama Steel Tubes, and unit to acquire Automech Group

Rama Steel Tubes, and unit to acquire Automech Group

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Dec 2025|01:50 PM
Dynacons Wins Rs 74.99 Crore DaaS Deal With J&K Bank, Stock Rises 14%

Dynacons Wins Rs 74.99 Crore DaaS Deal With J&K Bank, Stock Rises 14%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Dec 2025|01:34 PM
Astra Microwave Bags ₹171 Crore IMD Order for Six S-Band Doppler Weather Radars

Astra Microwave Bags ₹171 Crore IMD Order for Six S-Band Doppler Weather Radars

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Dec 2025|01:21 PM
NBCC secures new orders worth ₹289.40 Crore

NBCC secures new orders worth ₹289.40 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Dec 2025|12:35 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.