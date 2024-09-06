Rama Steel Tubes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.78
3.42
16.35
11.73
Depreciation
-2.65
-2.21
-2.13
-2.9
Tax paid
-1.4
-1.31
-5.76
-3.65
Working capital
4.66
3.53
7.45
24.79
Other operating items
Operating
7.38
3.42
15.92
29.96
Capital expenditure
13.92
0.85
8.05
-7.1
Free cash flow
21.3
4.27
23.97
22.86
Equity raised
149.32
138.45
97.8
50.89
Investing
1.4
4.78
4.77
-9.95
Financing
8.18
21.03
4.03
8.76
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
180.2
168.53
130.57
72.56
Rama Steel's shares have risen by 42% in two days due to a strategic engagement with Onix Renewable.Read More
