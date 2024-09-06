iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.67
(-4.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rama Steel Tubes Ltd

Rama Steel Tubes FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.78

3.42

16.35

11.73

Depreciation

-2.65

-2.21

-2.13

-2.9

Tax paid

-1.4

-1.31

-5.76

-3.65

Working capital

4.66

3.53

7.45

24.79

Other operating items

Operating

7.38

3.42

15.92

29.96

Capital expenditure

13.92

0.85

8.05

-7.1

Free cash flow

21.3

4.27

23.97

22.86

Equity raised

149.32

138.45

97.8

50.89

Investing

1.4

4.78

4.77

-9.95

Financing

8.18

21.03

4.03

8.76

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

180.2

168.53

130.57

72.56

Rama Steel Tubes : related Articles

Rama Steel Surges 42% on Onix Partnership

Rama Steel Surges 42% on Onix Partnership

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Sep 2024|11:18 AM

Rama Steel's shares have risen by 42% in two days due to a strategic engagement with Onix Renewable.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Rama Steel Tubes Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.