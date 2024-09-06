Board Meeting 10 Dec 2024 5 Dec 2024

Rama Steel Tubes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the further issue of equity shares by way of a preferential issue along with other matters. Rama Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on December 10, 2024. Rama Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange about acquisition of 24.81% stake in M/s Bigwin Buildsys Coated Private Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.12.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Rama Steel Tubes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Sep 2024 10 Sep 2024

Rama Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 10, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Rama Steel Tubes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30 2024 and other business matters. Considered and Approved the Unaudited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the statutory auditor. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Rama Steel Tubes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31 2024 and other business matters Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with the audit report of statutory auditor. Rama Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Apr 2024 11 Apr 2024

Rama Steel Tubes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 to consider Fund Raising and other matters. Rama Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 22, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/04/2024) Rama Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Raising of Fund through Further Public Offering. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.04.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024

Rama Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Acquisition and Allotment Committee Meeting held on March 22, 2024. Rama Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange about Conversion Warrants into Equity Shares in the meeting of Acquisition and Allotment Committee held on March 22, 2024.

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

Rama Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 20, 2024 regarding Allotment of Bonus Shares in the Ratio of 2:1 Rama Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding allotment of 1019904050 securities pursuant to Bonus at its meeting held on March 20, 2024

Board Meeting 6 Mar 2024 6 Mar 2024

Rama Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Outcome of Board meeting held on March 06, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024

Rama Steel Tubes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31 2023 and other business matters. Rama Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting Outcome held on February 14, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024