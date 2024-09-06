Rama Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 22, 2024. Rama Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Raising of Fund through Further Public Offering. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.04.2024) Rama Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Jun 01, 2024 Rama Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of Cut-off Date for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on June 01, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024) Rama Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024) Rama Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome and Proceeding of Extraordinary General Meeting held on June 01, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/05/2024) Rama Steel Tubes Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Scrutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on Jun 01, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/06/2024)