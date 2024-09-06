iifl-logo-icon 1
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd EGM

11.83
(0.42%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Rama Steel Tubes CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM10 Dec 20244 Jan 2025
Rama Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on December 10, 2024. Rama Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on January 04, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.12.2024) Rama Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding corrigendum Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on January 04, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/12/2024) Rama Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting was held on January 04, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/01/2025)
EGM22 Apr 20241 Jun 2024
Rama Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 22, 2024. Rama Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Raising of Fund through Further Public Offering. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.04.2024) Rama Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Jun 01, 2024 Rama Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of Cut-off Date for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on June 01, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024) Rama Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024) Rama Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome and Proceeding of Extraordinary General Meeting held on June 01, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/05/2024) Rama Steel Tubes Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Scrutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on Jun 01, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/06/2024)

Rama Steel Tubes: Related News

Rama Steel Surges 42% on Onix Partnership

6 Sep 2024|11:18 AM

Rama Steel's shares have risen by 42% in two days due to a strategic engagement with Onix Renewable.

