To the Members of

RAMA STEEL TUBES LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of RAMA STEEL TUBES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31,2024, the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profits, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(" ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the

audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report the fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the IND AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonable knowledgeable users of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would be reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, managerial remuneration has been paid by the Company to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. The Company is not required to transfer any amount to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(d) (A) No final dividend for the year has been declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report.

(B) No Interim dividend has been declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report.

(C) The Board of Directors of the Company have not proposed any final dividend for the year which will be subject to the approval of the members at the ensuring Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend to be proposed will be in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

iv. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

For Rawat & Associates

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 134109W

Nakul Rawat

Partner

Membership Number: 416638 Place: New Delhi Date: May 30, 2024 UDIN: 24416638BKCNIX5277

ANNEXURE – A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

REPORT ON STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF RAMA STEEL TUBES LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024.

(Referred to in Paragraph 2(f) of the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of RAMA STEEL TUBES LIMITED on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to was established and maintained and if such controls operated

Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub–Section effectively in all material respects. 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of RAMA STEEL TUBES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements based on criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Acompanysinternalfinancialcontrolwithreferencetostandalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Rawat & Associates

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 134109W

Nakul Rawat

Partner

Membership Number: 416638 Place: New Delhi Date: May 30, 2024 UDIN: 24416638BKCNIX5277

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

REPORT ON STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF RAMA STEEL TUBES LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024.

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of RAMA STEEL TUBES LIMITED of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets so to cover all the assets once in three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right- of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the managementduringtheyear.Inouropinion,thefrequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by the management were appropriate. No material discrepancies have been noticed on physical verification.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs.5 crore, in aggregate, during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investment, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or any other parties, during the year, except some investments, guarantees, securities, loans or advances in nature of loans as stated in the sub-clause A, B and C :

(a) A. As per information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has provided loans or advances in nature of loans or stood guarantees or provided security to its subsidiaries as below:

(Rs in Lakhs)

Particulars Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted during the year (a) Wholly Owned Subsidiaries 2018.25 Balance outstanding at the balance sheet date (a) Wholly Owned Subsidiaries 1829.69

B. As per information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has given loan to the parties other than its subsidiaries as below:

(Rs in Lakhs)

Particulars Loans M/s Ravi Developers Pvt. Ltd. Aggregate amount during the year 1.88 Balance outstanding at the balance sheet date - M/s Duddu Finlease Limited. Aggregate amount during the year - Balance outstanding at the balance sheet date 685.13

C. As per information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made the investment to the parties including subsidiary, associate and joint venture as below:

(Rs in Lakhs)

Particulars Investments M/s Ashoka Infrasteel -a partnership firm Aggregate amount made during the year 148.14 Balance outstanding at the balance sheet date 148.40 M/s Hagar Mega Mart Private Limited Aggregate amount made during the year -218.40 Balance outstanding at the balance sheet date 281.60

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the loans given are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on the basis of examination of records of the Company, we report that the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. However, the repayments are not due as on March 31,2024.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on the basis of examination of records of the Company, we report that total amount due are within the period as stipulated agreements.

(e) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on the basis of examination of records of the Company, no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(a) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year except loans and advances in nature of loan to its following related parties per details below:

(Rs in Lakhs)

Type of Borrower Amount outstanding as at 31.03.24 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans Without specifying terms or period of repayment (1) Related Parties u/s 2(76) of the Companies Act, 2013 – I. M/s Lepakshi Tubes Pvt. Ltd. (Wholly Owned Subsidiary) 1653.67 90.38% II. M/s RST I n t e r n a t i o n a l Trading FZE, Dubai (Wholly Owned Subsidiary) 176.01 9.62% Total 1829.68 100%

iv. The Company has not granted any loans, or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 of the Act. Further, in our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the investments made by it and the Company has not provided any loans, guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 186 of the Act.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except the followings:

Nature of the Statute Nature of Dues Forum where Dispute is Pending Period to which the Amount Relates Amount (Rs in Lakhs) UP Tax on Entry of Goods into Local Areas Ordinance, 2007 Constitutional Validity of the ordinance has been challenged Allahabad High Court Nov-2008 to March-2011 69.90

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and representation given to us by the management, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to any bank. Further, there were no dues payable to financial institution or Government or debenture holders as at Balance Sheet date

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the term loans obtained by the Company have been applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) Accordingly, to the information and explanation given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associate companies or joint ventures.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) During the year, the Company has made the preferential allotment/ private placement of shares and the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

During the year, the Company has not made any convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally).

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and up to the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence, the provisions of clause (xii)(a), (xii)(b), and (xii)(c), of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the transactions entered into by the Company with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and in our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) According to information and explanations provided to us, there is no core investment company (CIC) within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and we have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We, further, state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no amount remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the

Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

For Rawat & Associates

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 134109W

Nakul Rawat

Partner

Membership Number: 416638

Place: New Delhi

Date: May 30, 2024

UDIN:24416638BKCNIX5277