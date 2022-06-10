Dear Members,

Your Board of Directors are pleased to present the 50th Annual Report of the Rama Steel Tubes Limited (the "Company" or "RAMA"). The summary of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 are given below:

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Rs in Lakhs)

Particulars Standalone Consolidated 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 79,407.07 1,00,986.57 104,650.95 1,33,675.42 Other Income 966.57 400.70 432.00 681.79 Total Revenue 80,373.64 1,01,387.26 1,05,082.95 1,34,357.21 EBIDTA 4654.44 3,686.69 6368.38 5823.74 Finance Costs 1,230.54 1,129.56 2,124.59 2,020.95 Depreciation and Amortisation Expenses 437.76 308.47 564.43 472.92 Share of profits from Associates and JVs - - 73.55 166.36 Net Profit before Tax 2,986.13 2,248.66 3,752.90 3,496.23 Tax Expenses 716.03 603.22 753.27 752.57 Net Profit after Tax 2,270.10 1,645.44 2,999.63 2,743.66 Other Comprehensive Income 16.46 7.42 (332.89) 147.84 Total Comprehensive Income 2,286.56 1,652.86 2,666.74 2,891.50 Earning per equity share (Face Value of Rs1 each) Basic 0.43 0.71 0.50 1.22 Diluted 0.42 0.68 0.49 1.16

2. COMPANYS PERFORMANCE

The business performance of the company during the financial year 2023-24 was good and resilient. The Company was able to perform through its operational excellence, better price realization, higher efficiency, effective cost management practices and well executed strategies.

Standalone

During the FY 2023-24, your company achieved Standalone Revenue from operations of Rs79,407.07 Lakhs compared to Rs1,00,986.57 Lakhs in FY 2022-23, which is approx. 27.18% down in comparison to the last year.

Standalone profit before tax (PBT) in FY 2023-24 was Rs2,986.13 Lakhs compared to Rs2,248.66 Lakhs in last FY 2022-23.

Standalone profit after tax (PAT) in FY 2023-24 was Rs2,270.10 Lakhs compared to Rs1,645.44 Lakhs in last FY 2022-23.

Consolidated

During the FY 2023-24, your company achieved Consolidated

Revenue from operations of Rs104,650.95 Lakhs compared to Rs1,33,675.42 Lakhs in FY 2022-23, which is approx. 27.73% down in comparison to the last year.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) in FY 2023-24 was Rs3,752.90 Lakhs compared to Rs3,496.23/- Lakhs in last FY 2022-23.

Consolidated profit after tax (PAT) in FY 2023-24 was Rs2,999.63 Lakhs compared to Rs2,743.66 Lakhs in last FY 2022-23.

3. DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors of your Company has deemed it prudent not to recommend any dividend for the financial year under report to retain the profits, in order to meet the requirements of future growth.

In terms of Regulation 43A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI LODR Regulations"), the Dividend Distribution Policy duly approved by the Board is available on the website of the Company and can be accessed at www.ramasteel.com.

4. TRANSFER TO RESERVE

The Board of Directors do not propose/recommended to transfer any sum to the General Reserve pertaining to FY 2023-24.

5. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

During the Financial Year 2023-24 under review, there was no change in the nature of business of the company.

6. ADOPTION OF INDIAN ACCOUNTING STANDARDS (IND AS)

Your Company has adopted Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS). Accordingly, the standalone financial statements of the Company and the consolidated financial statements of the Company with its subsidiary for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, have been prepared in accordance with Ind AS as prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act"), read with the relevant rules made there under and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

7. SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATES COMPANIES

The Company has two Direct subsidiaries named as Lepakshi Tubes Private Limited (Indian Wholly Owned Subsidiary) and RST International Trading FZE (U.A.E) (Foreign Wholly Owned Subsidiary), one Indirect subsidiary i.e. RST Industries Limited (Nigeria) (Step-down Subsidiary) and one JV i.e. Pir Panchal Construction Pvt. Ltd. Joint Venture (AOP), one partnership firm i.e. Ashoka Infrasteel Partnership Firm Pursuant to Section 129 of the Companies Act, 2013 a statement in prescribed Form AOC-1, relating to subsidiaries and joint venture for the year ended on March 31, 2024 has been attached with the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. In accordance with provisions of Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013 the standalone and consolidated financial statements of the company, along with relevant document and separate audited accounts in respect of the subsidiaries, are available on the website of the company. The company will provide the annual accounts of the subsidiaries and related detailed information to the shareholders of the Company on specific request made to it in this regard by the shareholders.

Moreover, during the period under review company has diluted its stake from Hagar Mega Mart Private Limited which was reduced from 50% and stands 17.60% at the end of financial year March 31, 2024. In result above mentioned transaction the Hager Mega Mart Private Limited ceased to be an Associate Company of the Company.

Further Moreover, after closing of the financial year as on May 31, 2024 the Company has further diluted total remaining stake i.e. 17.60% from Hager Mega Mart Private Limited.

The policy for determining material subsidiaries as approved may be accessed on the Companys Website: https://ramasteel.com/assets/pdf/annual/146/ PolicyfordeterminingMaterialSubsidiaries_n.pdf

Lepakshi Tubes Private Limited is a Indian wholly owned subsidiary of Rama Steel Tubes Limited. However, during the period there was no material subsidiary of the Company.

During the year, The Board has decided to rescind the proposal for Scheme of Arrangement as proposed for amalgamation of M/s Lepakshi Tubes Private Limited with M/s Rama Steel Tubes Limited, which was considered and approved on February 14, 2022. The proposal was discussed in detail by the Board and it has been discussed that Post Covid pandemic, the market conditions have undergone drastically changes and due to these volatile market conditions and changes in the steel industry in this time period globally i.e. from application to current date the Applicant Companies are forced to reconsider the decision of merger. On reevaluating their market positioning within the steel industry the management of both applicant companies has come to the conclusion that the two companies will now be at better competitive advantage working as two separate entities rather than amalgamating into one entity in the better interest of all stakeholders at large. Moreover, due to Transferor Company operating in south India, it may have established relationships with local stakeholders including suppliers, customers and regulatory bodies. A merger that does not align with these existing relationships or involves unfamiliar regional dynamics in changed market dynamics is deemed less desirable by the management of Applicant companies.

8. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company has followed applicable Secretarial Standards.

9. PROCEEDINGS UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016

During the year under review there was no proceeding initiated/pending against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

10. PUBLIC DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014. Accordingly, there are no unclaimed or unpaid deposits lying with the Company for the year under review.

11. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

The Company continues to place greater emphasis on managing its affairs with diligence, transparency, responsibility, accountability and sustainability and is committed to adopting and adhering to best Corporate Governance practices.

The Board considers itself as a trustee of its shareholders and acknowledges its responsibilities towards them for creation and safeguarding their wealth. The Company has set itself the objective of expanding its capacities. As a part of its growth strategy, it is committed to high levels of ethics and integrity in all its business dealings that avoid conflicts of interest. In order to conduct business with these principles, the Company has created a corporate structure based on business needs and maintains a high degree of transparency through regular disclosures with a focus on adequate control systems.

In compliance with the provisions of the SEBI LODR Regulations a separate report on corporate governance along with a certificate from M/s Arun Kumar Gupta & Associates, Company Secretaries, on its compliance, forms an integral part of this report as Annexure-I.

12. CREDIT RATING

The Company has obtained the latest credit rating as on January 11, 2024 from ICRA, and the details of the credit rating are as follows:

Long Term Rating [ICRA]BBB(Stable); rating upgraded from [ICRA]BBB- (Stable) Short Term Rating [ICRA]A3+; rating upgraded from [ICRA]A3 Name of Credit Rating Agency ICRA Limited

13. CONTRACTS AND ARRANGEMENT WITH RELATED PARTIES

All contracts / arrangements / transactions entered by the Company during the financial year with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. During the year, the Company had not entered into any contract / arrangement / transaction with related parties which could be considered material in accordance with the policy of the Company on materiality of related party transactions.

Your Directors draw attention of the members to Note 47 to the Standalone Financial Statement which sets out related party disclosures. The particulars of contracts and arrangements entered into by the company with related parties referred to in Section 188 in Form AOC-2 is attached herewith as Annexure-II.

The policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board may be accessed on the Companys website at the link: https://ramasteel.com/assets/pdf/annual/94/RELATED%20 PARTY%20TRANSACTION%20POLICY.pdf

14. BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT (BRSR)

In recent years, the importance of addressing climate change, promoting inclusive growth, and transitioning to a sustainable economy has gained significant global attention. Investors and stakeholders now expect companies to be responsible and sustainable in their practices, placing equal importance on reporting their performance on sustainability-related factors alongside financial and operational performance.

In accordance with Regulation 34(2)(f) of the SEBI LODR Regulations, BRSR, covering disclosures on the Companys performance on Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) parameters for FY24, is provided in a separate section and forms part of the Annual Report as Annexure-III.

BRSR includes reporting on the nine principles of the National Voluntary Guidelines on social, environmental and economic responsibilities of business. The same is also available on the Companys website at: : https://ramasteel.com/brsr.php

15. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

We at RAMA aim to create economic value and to actively contribute toward the development of a sustainable society by taking up projects for the common good through responsible business practices and good governance. In line with the requirement of Section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 the Company having a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. The details of Committee and the terms of reference are provided in corporate governance report. The CSR Policy of the Company is available on its website at the link: https://ramasteel.com/assets/pdf/Corporate%20 Social%20Responsibility%20(CSR)%20Policy.pdf

During the year, the Companys total CSR expenditure obligation was Rs29.29 lakhs of this amount, the Company spent Rs18.32 Lakhs and offset of Rs11.33 Lakhs which was excess incurred in the previous year and forms part of the Annual Report as Annexure-IV.

Rs18.32 Lakhs have been paid to Konfyans Charitable Public Trust for purpose of Education & Care for under-privileged children and food distribution to widows.

16. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILTY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards had been followed and there has been no material departure;

b) that the selected accounting policies were applied consistently. Reasonable and prudent judgments and estimates were made so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit and loss of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c) the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) that the Company had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) the directors had laid down internal financial controls which are followed by the Company and such internal financial control are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and such systems are adequate and were operating effectively.

17. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Vinod Pal Singh Rawat (DIN: 09228722), Director retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. The Board recommends his re-appointment.

As on March 31, 2024, the Board is comprised the Mr. Naresh Kumar Bansal Managing Director, Mr. Richi Bansal, Whole Time Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Vinod Pal Singh Rawat, Executive Director, Mr. Bharat Bhushan Sahny, Independent Director, Mr. Jai Prakash Gupta, Independent Director, and Ms. Anju Gupta, Independent Director of the Company.

During the year under review based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and to enhance the capabilities of the team, Mr. Rajeev Kohli has been re-designated as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Company in the Board of Directors meeting held on August 14, 2023 Consequently, Mr. Rajeev Kohli has voluntarily tendered his resignation from the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company w.e.f. August 14, 2023.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors has put forth a proposal to appoint Mr. Richi Bansal as the Whole Time Director and ChiefExecutive Officer of the Company for duration of 5 years, commencing from October 1, 2023, the same is approved by the Shareholders of the Company in the last Annual General Meeting

During the year under review, the changes in Board of Directors/ Key Managerial Personnel are mentioned in the Corporate Governance Report in detail.

Also, during the year, the non-executive directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees, reimbursement of expenses, if any.

18. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR(S)

In accordance with the Section 149(7) of the Act, each Independent Director has given a written declaration to the Company at the time of their appointment and at the first meeting of the Board of Directors in every financial year confirming that he/she meets the criteria of independence as mentioned under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1) (b) of the SEBI LODR Regulations and there has been no change in the circumstances which may affect their status as an independent director during the year.

The Independent Directors have complied with the Code for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV to the Companies Act, 2013 along with code of conduct for all members of board in terms of Regulation 17(5) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

During the year under review, there is no change in Independent Directors of the Company.

Moreover, after closure of the financial year following changes occurred in the Independent Directors of the Company:

1. Mr. Bajrang Lal Mittal (DIN: 10637719) appointed as Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent) of the Company on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, subject to approval of the shareholders, to be obtained within three months, hereof in the meeting of Board of Directors held on May 30, 2024.

2. Mr. Bharat Bhushan Sahny (DIN: 00014334), Non-Executive - Independent Director of the Company has tendered his resignation with effect from close of business hours on May 30, 2024, citing personal reasons. Consequently, he shall also have ceased to be a Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Company.

3. Mr. Bajrang Lal Mittal (DIN: 10637719), Additional Non-Executive - Independent Director of the Company has tendered his resignation with effect from close of business hours on July 15, 2024, citing health challenges. Consequently, he shall also have ceased to be a Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Company.

19. BOARD EVALUATION

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, Board Committees and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Corporate Governance requirements as prescribed by SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of criteria such as the Board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc.

The performance of the Committees was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from the Committee members on the basis of criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of Committee meetings, etc.

The performance assessment of Non-Independent Directors,

Board as a whole and the Chairman were evaluated at separate meetings of Independent Directors. The same was also discussed in the meetings of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board. Performance Evaluation of Independent Directors was done by the entire Board, excluding the Independent Director being evaluated.

20. POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION AND OTHER DETAILS

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) has been mandated to oversee and develop competency requirements for the Board based on the industry requirements and business strategy of the Company. The NRC reviews and evaluates the profiles of potential candidates for appointment of Directors and meets them prior to making recommendations of their nomination to the Board. Specific requirements for the position, including expert knowledge expected, are communicated to the appointee.

The current policy is to have an appropriate mix of executive and independent directors to maintain the independence of the Board, and separate its functions of governance and management. As on March 31, 2024, the Board consist of 6 members, three of whom are executive and three are non-executive independent directors. The Board periodically evaluates the need for change in its composition and size.

The policy of the Company on directors appointment and remuneration, including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters provided under Sub-section (3) of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, adopted by the Board. We affirm that the remuneration paid to the directors is as per the terms laid out in the nomination and remuneration policy of the Company.

21. TRANSFER TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF)

a. Transfer of unclaimed dividend to IEPF

No amount was transferred from the Unclaimed Divided Account, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) established by the Central Government during the Financial Year 2023-24.

b. Transfer of shares to IEPF

In accordance with Section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013 no equity shares, has been transferred by the Company to the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPF) during the Financial Year 2023-24.

22. FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR BOARD MEMBERS

A formal familiarization programme was conducted about the amendments in the Companies Act, 2013, Rules prescribed thereunder, SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and all other applicable laws of the Company including BRSR, Best Practices in Industry, External Ratings and Disclosures, Stakeholder Engagement and Materiality, Risks and Opportunities etc. with the Board of Directors.

The Company familiarizes its Independent Directors with their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the Industry in which the Company operates, etc., through various programmes. These include orientation programme upon induction of new Director, as well as other initiatives to update the Directors on an ongoing basis.

23. FORFEITURE OF WARRANTS

The Company has forfeited 16,55,760 number of warrants of face value of Rs. 1/- (after split from FV5 to FV1) each issued to "The Great International Tusker Fund", belonging to Non-Promoter warrant holder. Warrants were allotted on June 10, 2022 with the approval of the Board and Members of the Company in compliance with applicable provisions of Chapter V of SEBI (ICDR), Regulations, 2018. The warrants should have been converted into equity shares of the Company within the period of 18 months from the date of allotment of the warrants.

In view of the same, the due date for conversion of warrants was December 9, 2023 but due to non-receipt of balance 75% amount from "The Great International Tusker Fund" one of the warrants holders of the Company, even after giving several reminder via electronic mail and phone call, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the forfeiture of the application money paid amounting to 25% of the total amount payable i.e. Rs. 3,16,25,016/- for the allotment of the warrants to the Company in accordance to the regulation 169(3) of SEBI (ICDR), Regulations, 2018.

24. CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL

As at March 31, 2024 the Authorised Share Capital of the Company is Rs200,00,00,000/- (Rupees Two Hundred Crore Only) consisting of 200,00,00,000 (Two Hundred Crore only) Equity Shares of Rs1/-(Rupees One) each and Issued and Paid-Up Share Capital is Rs154,41,67,185/- (One Hundred Fifty Four Crore Forty One Lakhs Sixty Seven Thousand One Hundred Eighty Five only) consisting of 154,41,67,185/- (One Hundred Fifty Four Crore Forty One Lakhs Sixty Seven Thousand One Hundred Eighty Five) Equity shares of Face Value of Rs1/- each.

The Changes made in Share Capital of the Company during the year under are as follows:

AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL

Date of Events Subject matter which effect the Authorised Share Capital of the Company 28.02.2024 The Company has increased its Authorised Share Capital from Rs55,00,00,000/- (Rupees Fifty Five Crore Only) consisting of 55,00,00,000 (Fifty Five Crore only) Equity Shares of Rs1/-(Rupees One ) each to Rs200,00,00,000/- (Rupees Two Hundred Crore Only) consisting of 200,00,00,000 (Two Hundred Crore only) Equity Shares of Rs1/-(Rupees One ) each.

During the year under review, the company has amended the Memorandum of Association of the company as mentioned above vide approval of shareholders through postal ballots.

ISSUED & PAID-UP SHARE CAPITAL

Date of Events Subject matter which effect the Issued and Paid-Up Share Capital of the Company 25/04/2023 T he Company has allotted 14,58,000 Equity Shares comprised of 2,91,600 Equity Shares allotted pursuant to conversion of warrants and 11,66,400 Equity Shares allotted pursuant to Bonus reserved for the warrant holders on April 25, 2023 27/06/2023 The Company has allotted 73,25,000 Equity Shares comprised of 14,65,000 Equity Shares allotted pursuant to conversion of warrants and 58,60,000 Equity Shares allotted pursuant to Bonus reserved for the warrant holders on June 27, 2023 06/07/2023 The Company has allotted 1,87,50,000 Equity Shares comprised of 37,50,000 Equity Shares allotted pursuant to conversion of warrants and 1,50,00,000 Equity Shares allotted pursuant to Bonus reserved for the warrant holders on July 06, 2023. 01/08/2023 The Company has allotted 25,25,000 Equity Shares comprised of 5,05,000 Equity Shares allotted pursuant to conversion of warrants and 20,20,000 Equity Shares allotted pursuant to Bonus reserved for the warrant holders on August 01, 2023. 17/08/2023 The Company has allotted 1,04,71,200 Equity Shares comprised of 20,94,240 Equity Shares allotted pursuant to conversion of warrants and 83,76,960 Equity Shares allotted pursuant to Bonus reserved for the warrant holders on August 17, 2023. 11/10/2023 The Company has allotted 36,00,000 Equity Shares comprised of 7,20,000 Equity Shares allotted pursuant to conversion of warrants and 28,80,000 Equity Shares allotted pursuant to Bonus reserved for the warrant holders on October 11, 2023. 20/03/2024 Allotment of 101,99,04,050 Equity Shares pursuant to Bonus Shares allotment. 22/03/2024 The Company has allotted 1,43,11,110 Equity Shares comprised of 9,54,074 Equity Shares allotted pursuant to conversion of warrants and 1,33,57,036 Equity Shares allotted pursuant to Bonus reserved for the warrant holders on March 22, 2024 in the ratio of 4:1 and 2:1.

25. CHANGE IN PROMOTERS SHAREHOLDING

During the year under review, the promoters shareholding stood at 56.70% as of March 31, 2024, due to several allotments that took place throughout the year.

26. AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT

A. Statutory Auditors

The Members of the Company at their Annual General Meeting held on September 28, 2023, had approved the appointment of M/s Rawat & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 134109W), as the statutory auditors of the Company for a period of five years commencing from the conclusion of the 49th AGM held on September 28, 2023 until the conclusion of 54th AGM of the Company to be held in the year 2028.

The Auditors Report to the shareholders on the standalone and consolidated financial statement for the year ended March 31, 2024 does not contain any qualification, observation or adverse comment.

Further, there was no instance of fraud during the year under review, which required the Statutory Auditors to report to the Audit Committee and /or Board under Section 143(12) of the Act and Rules framed thereunder.

B. Cost Auditors

The Board had appointed M/s. Subodh Kumar & Co., Cost Accountants, as Cost Auditors for conducting the audit of cost records of the Company for the FY 2023-24.

The said Auditors have conducted the audit of Cost Statements and Cost records for the year ended March 31, 2024 and have submitted their report, which is self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments. The Company will submit the Cost Audit Report with the

Ministry of Corporate Affairs within the stipulated time period.

The Board has also appointed M/s. Subodh Kumar & Co., Cost Accountants, as Cost Auditors to conduct Cost Audit for FY 2024-25 and their remuneration has also been recommended for the ratification and approval of the Shareholders.

C. Secretarial Auditors

Pursuant to the provision of Section 204 of the Act, read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 the Board of Directors had appointed M/s Arun Kumar Gupta & Associates (CP No. 5086), Company Secretaries, to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 is annexed herewith marked as Annexure - V to this Report. The Secretarial

Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

The Board has also appointed M/s Arun Kumar Gupta & Associates (CP No. 5086), Company Secretaries to conduct Secretarial Audit for FY 2024-25.

Pursuant to Regulation 24(A) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, the Company has obtained annual Secretarial Compliance Report from M/s Arun Kumar Gupta & Associates (CP No. 5086), Company Secretaries, and the same has been submitted to the stock exchange within the prescribed time limits.

However, the Secretarial Audit Report and the Secretarial Compliance Report contain some observations, which have been addressed by the Management in an annexure to the Secretarial Audit Report.

D. Internal Auditor

In accordance with Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules thereunder Mr. Ranjeet Singh was appointed as Internal Auditor of the Company for FY 2023-24 to conduct the internal audit of the functions and activities of the Company. The Company has reappointed Mr. Ranjeet Singh as an Internal Auditor of the Company to conduct the internal audit for the FY 2024-25. During the year under review no observation, qualification or adverse mark was reported by the Auditor.

27. MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

In terms of the provisions of Regulation 34 of SEBI LODR Regulations, the Management Discussion and Analysis forms an integral part of this Report and gives details of the overall industry structure, developments, performance and state of affairs of the Company business.

28. STATEMENT OF DEVIATION(S) OR VARIATION(S)

In accordance with Regulation 32 of SEBI LODR Regulation, the Company has fully utilized the fund which is raised during the Financial Year by the Company for its working capital and general corporate purposes. There is no deviation or variation of fund during the year under review.

29. BOARDS COMMITTEES

During the FY 2023-24, the Company have the following Committees:

a) Audit Committee b) Nomination & Remuneration Committee c) Stakeholders Relationship Committee d) Corporate Social Responsibility Committee e) Risk Management Committee f) Finance Committee g) Acquisition and Allotment Committee h) ESG Committee i) Fund Rising Committee

The Committees composition, charters and meetings held during the year and attendance there are given in the Report on Corporate Governance forming part of this Annual Report.

30. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL AND RISK MANAGEMENT

The Board has adopted the policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures.

31. VIGIL MECHANISM AND WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company is committed to highest standards of ethical, moral and legal business conduct. Accordingly, the Board of Directors has formulated a Whistle Blower Policy in compliance with the provisions of Section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of the SEBI LODR Regulations. The policy provides for a framework and process whereby concerns can be raised by its Employees/Directors or any other person against any kind of discrimination, harassment, victimization or any other unfair practice being adopted against them through an e-mail, or a letter for this purpose to the Vigilance Officer /Chairman of the Audit Committee.

The Policy on vigil mechanism and whistle blower policy may be accessed on the Companys website at:

https://ramasteel.com/assets/pdf/Whistle%20Blower%20 and%20Vigil%20Mechanism%20Policy%20for%20 Directors%20and%20Employees.pdf

32. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

Ten meetings of the board were held during the year. For details of the meetings of the board, please refer to the corporate governance report, which forms part of this report. The maximum interval between any two meetings did not exceed 120 days.

33. LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

Details of the Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, if any, are given in the notes to the financial statements pertaining to the year under review.

34. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

A) CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:

a) The Company has always been particular to conservation of energy on continuous basis by closely monitoring energy consuming equipment involving use of energy generating diesel set and power purchased from Electricity Board e.g. size of the Equipments is optimum to save energy. The low-efficient Machinery and Equipments are identified and replaced.

b) Keeping in view the nature of the manufacturing process no additional investment is proposed and hence further consumption of energy is ruled out in the near future.

c) No specific studies regarding impact of the above measures of (a) and (b) have been carried out and the cost impact of energy cost and energy saving measures on cost of production of goods is not material, as it forms a very low percentage vis-a vis the cost of Companys product.

d) Total energy consumption and energy consumption per unit of production is given as per Form-A.

B) TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, ADOPTION AND INNOVATION:

I. RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (R&D)

i. Specific area in which R & D carried out by the Company:

There is no specific area in which the Company has carried the R & D. However, the Company is continuously making efforts for improvements in its production process for better productivity and cost efficiency.

ii. Future plan of action

The Company is continuously monitoring the plant efficiency, thus reducing the shortage and the cost of production.

iii. Expenditure on R & D

The company did not incur any Expenditure on R & D.

II. TECHNOLOGICAL, ABSORPTION, ADAPTATION & INNOVATION :

i. Efforts made towards Technology Absorption :

For the goods manufactured by the Company there is a simple process of ERW manufacturing technique and the Company has already adopted the same and no innovations have been carried by the company, as there is no other available alternative that would ensure further cost efficiency.

ii. Particulars relating to imported technology :

The Company has not imported any technology and the plant is working with completely Indigenous Technical know-how.

C) FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO :

Current year Previous year a) Total Foreign Exchange Earning 109.90 4939.69 b) Total Foreign Exchange Outgo 0.00 4545.46 FORM ‘A

POWER AND FUEL CONSUMPTION

Particulars Current Year Previous Year 1. Electricity (a) Purchased Unit 37,80,307 39,08,713 Total amount (in Rs) 3,91,20,767 3,57,49,598 Rate/unit 10.35 9.15 (b) Own generation Through Diesel Generator Unit 1,27,102 97,164 Unit per Litre of Diesel Oil 4.87 4.82 Total Amount (in Rs) 23,40,784 18,42,877 Cost/Unit 18.42 18.97 2. Furnace Oil Quantity(litres) Unit in litres 3,32,000 1,67,310 Total Amount (in Rs) 1,94,50,479 1,14,11,614 Average Rate Rs/litre 58.59 68.21

CONSUMPTION PER UNIT OF PRODUCTION

Electricity (Unit) PNG Gas/Furance Oil (Units)/Litre NAME OF PRODUCT UNIT CURRENT YEAR PREVIOUS YEAR CURRENT YEAR PREVIOUS YEAR Black Steel Tubes/Pipes Per Ton 56.34 57.37 - - Galvd. Steel Tubes/Pipes Per Ton 57.39 55.98 16.34 12.50

35. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

In accordance with provisions of Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, the annual return as required under Section 92 of the Act for the financial year 2023-24, is available on the Companys https://ramasteel.com/annual-return.php

36. COST RECORDS

In terms of Rule 8(5) of Companies (Accounts) Rules,2014, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 3 of Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 and accordingly such accounts and records are made and maintained by the Company.

37. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS OF THE COMPANY

There has been no significant and material order passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations. All orders received by the Company during the year are of routine in nature which has no significant / material impact.

38. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT, IF ANY, AFFECTING FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY FROM THE END OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND TILL THE DATE OF THIS REPORT

Material changes occurred between the ends of the financial year to which these financial statements relate on the date of this report.

1. The Company has allotted 1,00,63,890 Equity Shares comprised of 6,70,926 Equity Shares allotted pursuant to conversion of warrants and 93,92,964 Equity Shares allotted pursuant to Bonus reserved for the warrant holders on April 08, 2024.

2. The Company has approved Further Public Officering upto Rs. 500 Crore in the meeting of Board of Directors held on April 22, 2024 and the same was also approved by the Shareholders of Company in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on June 01, 2024.

3. Mr. Bajrang Lal Mittal (DIN: 10637719) appointed as Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent) of the Company on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, subject to approval of the shareholders to be obtained within three months, hereof in the meeting of Board of Directors held on May 30, 2024.

4. Mr. Bharat Bhushan Sahny (DIN: 00014334), Non-Executive - Independent Director of the Company has tendered his resignation with effect from close of business hours on May 30, 2024, citing personal reasons. Consequently, he shall also have ceased to be a Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Company.

5. The Board of Directors approved the Reconstitution of Committee due to appointment of Mr. Bajrang Lal Mittal (DIN: 10637719) as Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent) and resignation of Mr. Bharat Bhushan Sahny (DIN: 00014334), Non-Executive - Independent Director of the Company.

The Following Committees are reconstituted:

Audit Committee:

Sl. No. Name of Director CATEGORY DESIGNATION 1 Mr. Bajrang Lal Mittal Non- Executive Independent Director Chairman 2 Mr. Jai Prakash Gupta Non- Executive Independent Director Member 3 Ms. Anju Gupta Non- Executive Independent Director Member 4 Mr. Naresh Kumar Bansal Managing Director Member

Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

Sl. No. Name of Director CATEGORY DESIGNATION 1 Mr. Jai Prakash Gupta Non- Executive Independent Director Chairman 2 Mr. Bajrang Lal Mittal Non- Executive Independent Director Member 3 Ms. Anju Gupta Non- Executive Independent Director Member

Stakeholders Relationship Committee:

Sl. No. Name of Director CATEGORY DESIGNATION 1 Mr. Jai Prakash Gupta Non- Executive Independent Director Chairman 2 Mr. Bajrang Lal Mittal Non- Executive Independent Director Member 3 Ms. Anju Gupta Non- Executive Independent Director Member 4 Mr. Richi Bansal Whole Time Director and Chief Member Executive Officer

Corporate Social Responsibility Committee:

Sl. No. Name of Director CATEGORY DESIGNATION 1 Ms. Anju Gupta Non- Executive Independent Director Chairman 2 Mr. Bajrang Lal Mittal Non- Executive Independent Director Member 3 Mr. Naresh Kumar Bansal Managing Director Member 4 Mr. Richi Bansal Whole Time Director and Chief Member Executive Officer

6. Mr. Bajrang Lal Mittal (DIN: 10637719), Additional Non-Executive - Independent Director of the Company has tendered his resignation with effect from close of business hours on July 15, 2024, citing health challenges. Consequently, he shall also have ceased to be a Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Company.

39. DISCLOSURE UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a Policy on Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH) and the rules made thereunder. The Policy aims to provide protection to employees at workplace and prevent and redress complaints of sexual harassment and for matters connected or incidental thereto, with the objective of providing a safe working environment, where employees feel secure.

No complaint has been received for sexual harassment of women at work place by the Company during the financial year 2023-24.

40. PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when Trading Window is closed.

41. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES RELATED DISCLOSURES

a. Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are given below:

i. The ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the financial year

Non-executive directors Ratio to median remuneration Mr. Bharat Bhushan Sahny N.A. Mr. Jai Prakash Gupta N.A. Ms. Anju Gupta N.A. Executive directors Mr. Naresh Kumar Bansal 40 Mr. Richi Bansal 37 Mr. Vinod Pal Singh Rawat 4

ii. The percentage increase in remuneration of each director, chief executive officer, chief financial officer, company secretary in the financial year:

Directors, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary % increase in Company remuneration in the financial year Mr. Bharat Bhushan Sahny, Independent Director N.A. Mr. Jai Prakash Gupta, Independent Director N.A. Ms. Anju Gupta, Independent Director N.A. Mr. Naresh Kumar Bansal, Managing Director 48.97% Mr. Richi Bansal, Whole Time Director and Chief Executive Officer 55.68% Mr. Vinod Pal Singh Rawat, Executive Director 7.91% Mr. Rajeev Kumar Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer 3.29% Mr. Arpit Suri, Company Secretary 3.63%

b. The percentage increase in median remuneration of employees in the financial year: 18.24%

c. The number of permanent employees on the rolls of Company : 157

d. Average percentile increase already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration:

Average percentage increase already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year 7.29%.

Average percentage increase in the managerial remuneration 48.61%.

e. The Company affirms that the remuneration is as per remuneration policy of the Company.

In terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, there is no such employee drawing remuneration in excess of the limits set out in the said rules and are required to be disclosed.

Further, particulars of employees pursuant to Rule 5(2) & 5(3) of the above rules form part of this report. However in terms of provisions of section 136 of the said Act, the report and accounts are being sent to all the members of the Company and others entitled thereto, excluding the said particulars of employees. Any member interested in obtaining such particulars may write to the Company Secretary at investors@ramasteel.com. The said information is available for inspection at the Registered Office of the Company during working days of the Company upto the date of the ensuing AGM.

42. GREEN INITIATIVES

In commitment to keep in line with the Green Initiatives and going beyond it, electronic copy of the Notice of 50th Annual General Meeting of the Company including the Annual Report for FY 2023-24 are being sent to all Members whose e-mail addresses are registered with the Company/Depository Participant(s).

43. COMPLIANCE UPDATE

Information regarding the status of the pending application with the relevant department and any fines imposed by the department.

1. Reserve Bank of India

a) The Company has Voluntary file compounding application under FEMA Regulations 1999 in view of the notice received from the RBI vide ref. no. FED.

CO.OID. No./S1875/19-68-259/2023-24 dated 10th August, 2023 regarding the below mentioned point:

1. Delay in repatriation of loan receivables beyond due date is contravention of Regulation 15(ii) of Notification No. FEMA 120/RB-2004 dated July 07, 2004 as amended from time to time.

2. Delay in repatriation of share application money beyond prescribed time is contravention of Reg. 3 of Notification No. FEMA 9 (R)/2015-RB dated December 29, 2015.

The Company has filed the compounding application with the RBI and the same is pending with the RBI.

2. Securities and Exchanges Board of India

The Company has filed the application for Condonation of Non-Compliance with provisions of Regulation 167(6) of SEBI ICDR Regulations, 2018 with respect to preferential allotment of convertible warrants allotted on 10.06.2022 and the same has been disposed of and the approval for the listing has been duly granted by the stock exchanges.

3. The National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE") and BSE Limited ("BSE")

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE") and BSE Limited ("BSE") imposed a fine on the Company due to delay in completion of Bonus Issue as per Regulation 295 (1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, The Company has paid the requisite fine, such delay was arise due to frequent non-working/ trading days in the stock exchange and non-availability of listing approval in due course of time.

44. GENERAL

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

a) Voluntary revision of Financial Statements or Boards Report;

b) Instance of fraud which required the statutory auditors to report to the Audit Committee and/ or Board under Section 143(12) of the Act and rules framed thereunder;

c) Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise;

d) Managing Directors and Whole Time Director have received the Commission of the Company within a regulatory limits of the Company Act, 2013 and Neither the Managing Director nor the Whole-time Directors of the Company received any remuneration or commission from any of its subsidiaries Companies;

e) The Company has not made any one-time settlement for loans taken from the Banks or Financial Institutions, and hence the details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one-time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof is not applicable.

f) There was no instance of any Employee Stock Options, Equity Share with differential voting rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

45. APPRECIATION

The Directors acknowledge the contributions made by the employees, customers, vendors of the Company and the communities in which the Company operates towards the success and growth of the company.

Your Directors also take this opportunity to express sincere thanks to the Government Authorities, Financial Institutions and the Bankers for their co-operation and assistance to the Company.

The Directors would also like to acknowledge the continued support of the Companys shareholders and investors in all its endeavors.