SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹255
Prev. Close₹254.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹6,661.78
Day's High₹255.65
Day's Low₹244.2
52 Week's High₹307.9
52 Week's Low₹114.35
Book Value₹52.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)32,832.15
P/E52.55
EPS4.85
Divi. Yield0.04
The transaction falls in the internal transaction category because the parent is trading with a subsidiary.Read More
Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) is set to invest $80 million in expanding its sterile injectables facility in Lexington, Kentucky, USA, projected for completion by FY27.Read More
Piramal Pharma Limited's Chairperson, Nandini Piramal, attributed the company's development to its solid operational performance.Read More
On September 11, 2024, and October 26, 2023, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹244.10 and a low of ₹87.55.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,322.95
1,193.32
1,185.91
994.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,389.12
4,068.47
3,937.21
3,105.92
Net Worth
6,712.07
5,261.79
5,123.12
4,100.62
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
8,171.16
7,081.55
6,559.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
8,171.16
7,081.55
6,559.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
234.88
279.44
334.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Nandini Piramal
Executive Director & CEO
PETER D DEYOUNG
Non Executive Director
Neeraj Bharadwaj
Independent Director
Jairaj Purandare
Independent Director
S Rama Dorai
Independent Director
Peter Stevenson
Independent Director
Sridhar Gorthi
Independent Director
Vibha Paul Rishi
Executive Director & CFO
Vivek Valsaraj
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tanya DCosta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Piramal Pharma Ltd
Summary
Piramal Pharma Limited was incorporated on March 4, 2020 as a Public Limited Company and registered with the RoC. The Company offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 17 global facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. It includes an integrated CDMO business, CHG business and ICH business, selling over-the-counter products in India. In addition, it has a joint venture with Allergan, a leader in ophthalmology in the Indian formulations market. Piramal Pharma Solution provides integrated drug discovery, development, and manufacturing services for both drug substances, i.e. active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and drug products, i.e. formulations across the life cycle of a molecule, from discovery and clinical development to commercial launch. In addition, the Company has a joint venture (Allergan India Private Limited) with Allergan(now AbbVie), one of the market leaders in ophthalmology in the Indian formulations market. PPL holds 49% of the paid-up equity share capital in the joint venture. Further, PPL has a minority investment of 33.33% in Yapan Bio that operates in the biologics/ bio-therapeutics and vaccine segments. The Company is among the leading players in India in the self-care space, with established brands like Saridon, Supradyn, Lacto Calamine, Littles, Tetmosol, i-Pill and Polycrol.Apart from this, the Company offers differentiated capabilities in niches areas suc
Read More
The Piramal Pharma Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹247.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Piramal Pharma Ltd is ₹32832.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Piramal Pharma Ltd is 52.55 and 4.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Piramal Pharma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Piramal Pharma Ltd is ₹114.35 and ₹307.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Piramal Pharma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 11.16%, 1 Year at 81.71%, 6 Month at 59.91%, 3 Month at 14.82% and 1 Month at -5.10%.
