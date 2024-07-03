iifl-logo-icon 1
Piramal Pharma Ltd Share Price

247.65
(-2.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

  • Open255
  • Day's High255.65
  • 52 Wk High307.9
  • Prev. Close254.85
  • Day's Low244.2
  • 52 Wk Low 114.35
  • Turnover (lac)6,661.78
  • P/E52.55
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value52.88
  • EPS4.85
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)32,832.15
  • Div. Yield0.04
No Records Found

Piramal Pharma Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

255

Prev. Close

254.85

Turnover(Lac.)

6,661.78

Day's High

255.65

Day's Low

244.2

52 Week's High

307.9

52 Week's Low

114.35

Book Value

52.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

32,832.15

P/E

52.55

EPS

4.85

Divi. Yield

0.04

Piramal Pharma Ltd Corporate Action

27 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Jun, 2024

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.11

Record Date: 12 Jul, 2024

arrow

Piramal Pharma Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Piramal Enterprises Invests ₹1,000 Crore in Subsidiary PCHFL for Growth

Piramal Enterprises Invests ₹1,000 Crore in Subsidiary PCHFL for Growth

31 Dec 2024|09:48 PM

The transaction falls in the internal transaction category because the parent is trading with a subsidiary.

Piramal Pharma Invests $85M to Fuel Growth, Eyes $2B Revenue by FY30

Piramal Pharma Invests $85M to Fuel Growth, Eyes $2B Revenue by FY30

27 Oct 2024|05:05 PM

Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) is set to invest $80 million in expanding its sterile injectables facility in Lexington, Kentucky, USA, projected for completion by FY27.

Piramal Pharma logs 350% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

Piramal Pharma logs 350% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

24 Oct 2024|02:30 PM

Piramal Pharma Limited's Chairperson, Nandini Piramal, attributed the company's development to its solid operational performance.

Piramal Pharma Ahmedabad facility gets EIR from USFDA

Piramal Pharma Ahmedabad facility gets EIR from USFDA

30 Sep 2024|07:48 PM

On September 11, 2024, and October 26, 2023, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹244.10 and a low of ₹87.55.

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

15 Jul 2024|08:59 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Piramal Pharma Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.94%

Non-Promoter- 45.53%

Institutions: 45.53%

Non-Institutions: 19.06%

Custodian: 0.44%

Share Price

Piramal Pharma Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,322.95

1,193.32

1,185.91

994.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,389.12

4,068.47

3,937.21

3,105.92

Net Worth

6,712.07

5,261.79

5,123.12

4,100.62

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

8,171.16

7,081.55

6,559.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

8,171.16

7,081.55

6,559.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

234.88

279.44

334.83

View Annually Results

Piramal Pharma Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Piramal Pharma Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Nandini Piramal

Executive Director & CEO

PETER D DEYOUNG

Non Executive Director

Neeraj Bharadwaj

Independent Director

Jairaj Purandare

Independent Director

S Rama Dorai

Independent Director

Peter Stevenson

Independent Director

Sridhar Gorthi

Independent Director

Vibha Paul Rishi

Executive Director & CFO

Vivek Valsaraj

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tanya DCosta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Piramal Pharma Ltd

Summary

Piramal Pharma Limited was incorporated on March 4, 2020 as a Public Limited Company and registered with the RoC. The Company offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 17 global facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. It includes an integrated CDMO business, CHG business and ICH business, selling over-the-counter products in India. In addition, it has a joint venture with Allergan, a leader in ophthalmology in the Indian formulations market. Piramal Pharma Solution provides integrated drug discovery, development, and manufacturing services for both drug substances, i.e. active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and drug products, i.e. formulations across the life cycle of a molecule, from discovery and clinical development to commercial launch. In addition, the Company has a joint venture (Allergan India Private Limited) with Allergan(now AbbVie), one of the market leaders in ophthalmology in the Indian formulations market. PPL holds 49% of the paid-up equity share capital in the joint venture. Further, PPL has a minority investment of 33.33% in Yapan Bio that operates in the biologics/ bio-therapeutics and vaccine segments. The Company is among the leading players in India in the self-care space, with established brands like Saridon, Supradyn, Lacto Calamine, Littles, Tetmosol, i-Pill and Polycrol.Apart from this, the Company offers differentiated capabilities in niches areas suc
Company FAQs

What is the Piramal Pharma Ltd share price today?

The Piramal Pharma Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹247.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Piramal Pharma Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Piramal Pharma Ltd is ₹32832.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Piramal Pharma Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Piramal Pharma Ltd is 52.55 and 4.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Piramal Pharma Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Piramal Pharma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Piramal Pharma Ltd is ₹114.35 and ₹307.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Piramal Pharma Ltd?

Piramal Pharma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 11.16%, 1 Year at 81.71%, 6 Month at 59.91%, 3 Month at 14.82% and 1 Month at -5.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Piramal Pharma Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Piramal Pharma Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.95 %
Institutions - 45.54 %
Public - 19.07 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Piramal Pharma Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

