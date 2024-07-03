Summary

Piramal Pharma Limited was incorporated on March 4, 2020 as a Public Limited Company and registered with the RoC. The Company offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 17 global facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. It includes an integrated CDMO business, CHG business and ICH business, selling over-the-counter products in India. In addition, it has a joint venture with Allergan, a leader in ophthalmology in the Indian formulations market. Piramal Pharma Solution provides integrated drug discovery, development, and manufacturing services for both drug substances, i.e. active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and drug products, i.e. formulations across the life cycle of a molecule, from discovery and clinical development to commercial launch. In addition, the Company has a joint venture (Allergan India Private Limited) with Allergan(now AbbVie), one of the market leaders in ophthalmology in the Indian formulations market. PPL holds 49% of the paid-up equity share capital in the joint venture. Further, PPL has a minority investment of 33.33% in Yapan Bio that operates in the biologics/ bio-therapeutics and vaccine segments. The Company is among the leading players in India in the self-care space, with established brands like Saridon, Supradyn, Lacto Calamine, Littles, Tetmosol, i-Pill and Polycrol.Apart from this, the Company offers differentiated capabilities in niches areas suc

Read More