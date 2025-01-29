Piramal Pharma Q3 Profit Drops 63% YoY, Revenue Up 12.5%

Piramal Pharma Ltd. announced a net profit of ₹3.7 crore in Q3 FY25, against ₹10.1 crore in the corresponding period in FY24, after decreasing 63.4% YoY. Operating revenues of ₹2,204.2 crore this quarter rise 12.5% compared with ₹1,958.6 crore in the same period last year, while the profit declined.

EBITDA rose 25.8% YoY to ₹337.7 crore, compared with ₹268.4 crore in the previous year and is testimony to the strong operational efficiency of the company. EBITDA margin improved to 15.3%, up from 13.7% in Q3 FY24, with better control of costs and a more positive revenue mix. Net debt to EBITDA ratio was kept at 2.8x, showing stable financial leverage.

CDMO business was growing robustly in 9MFY25, primarily on account of the increased demand for on-patent commercial manufacturing and generic API segment.

Revenues were improving from capacity expansions and business development activities; yet still slower than expected customer decision-making processes impact it. Sales growth continued to be strong on Inhalation Anesthesia business in US with the order wins for Sevoflurane and Isoflurane in CHG.

In response to growing demand of IA, capacity expansions are under way at both Dahej and Digwal facilities, with month-on-month production growth.

The India Consumer Healthcare (ICH) segment reported double-digit revenue growth in Q3 FY25 and 9MFY25, even as the industry faced weak consumer demand. Power Brands grew 19% YoY in 9MFY25, with major contributions coming from Little’s, Polycrol, and CIR. Power Brands comprise 48% of total ICH sales; excluding the i-range, impacted by regulatory price controls, Power Brands growth in 9MFY25 stands at 26%.