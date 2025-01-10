To The Members of Piramal Pharma Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Piramal Pharma Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other

Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian

Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of Act, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone

Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements. accounting principles generally

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr No Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Assessment of recoverable amount of goodwill Refer to note 66 of the standalone financial statements Refer Note 2b in the summary of material accounting policies The carrying amount of Goodwill aggregates to 160.55 crores. Principal audit procedures: The Company performs the annual assessment of goodwill at cash generating unit (CGU) level. 1. Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of the internal controls relating to impairment assessment of underlying CGUs. The Companys evaluation involves comparison of its recoverable amount to its carrying amount. The recoverable amount is determined based on higher of fair value less costs to sell or value in use, which represents the present value of the estimated future cash flows expected to arise from the use of the asset group comprising the cash generating unit. 2. Evaluated the reasonableness of the Managements estimates and judgements in corroboration with management enquiry, underlying evidences and past trends. Considering the inherent estimation uncertainty involved in the underlying assumptions relating to projected cash flows, discount rate, long-term and terminal growth rates used while determining the recoverable amount, the impairment assessment of goodwill has been considered as a key audit matter. 3. With the assistance of the internal fair valuation specialist, as deemed appropriate, evaluated the reasonableness of the valuation methodology, discount rate and growth rate used in the assessment. 4. Tested the mathematical accuracy and performed sensitivity analysis of the valuation models. 5. Evaluated the adequacy of disclosures made in the standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Management Discussion and Analysis (MDA), Corporate Governance and Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance withthe including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance adequate internal financial controls, that were effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness the accounting records, relevant to the preparation presentation of the financial statements that give a true fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible Act. for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based and on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material and uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the Company to express an opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, any significant deficiencies in internal financial controls we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for i) keeping backup on daily basis of books of account maintained in electronic mode, in a server physically located in India in relation to one division; and ii) for the matters as stated in (i)(vi) below (Refer Note 65 to the standalone financial statements) c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of

Section 164(2) of the Act.

f.in The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, is as stated in paragraph (b) above. g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the

Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. Refer Note 36 to the standalone financial statements; ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts; iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 5 to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 17 to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding

Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. As stated in note 15 to the standalone financial statements: (a) The Company did not propose any dividend in the previous year.

(b) The Company has not declared any interim dividend during the year. As stated in note 15 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Such dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. (vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software(s) for maintaining its books of account for the year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software(s) except that in respect of one of its divisions:

(i) an accounting software used to maintain books of account for the period from April 1,

2023 to May 31, 2023, did not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility,

(ii) for another accounting software used to maintain its books of account from June

1, 2023 (a) the audit trail feature was not enabled at the application level till June 29, 2023 and for master tables till September 09,

2023 (b) audit trail was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes.

Further, the Company has used a software operated by a third party software service provider, for maintaining certain travel expense records and in absence of an independent auditors system and organization controls report covering the audit trail requirement, we are unable to comment whether audit trail feature of the said software was enabled and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software or whether there were any instances of the audit trail feature been tampered with. Additionally, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software(s) for the period for which the audit trail feature was operating.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from

April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,

2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended March

31, 2024. (Refer Note 65 to the standalone financial statements).

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 117366W/W-100018) Mehul Parekh (Partner) Place: Mumbai (Membership No. 121513) Date: May 10, 2024 (UDIN: 24121513BKEPEX2281)

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Piramal Pharma Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal

Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance

Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance

Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on

Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies

Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of

Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP (Firms Registration No. 117366W/W-100018) Chartered Accountants Mehul Parekh (Partner) Place: Mumbai (Membership No. 121513) Date: May 10, 2024 (UDIN: 24121513BKEPEX2281)

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph2under‘Report section of our report of even date) OtherLegalandRegulatoryRequirements

(i) In respect of its property, plant and equipment:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment, capital work-in-progress and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(b) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible aWssets. (c) The Company has a program of verification property, plant and equipment (capital work-in progress and right of use assets) so as to cover all the items once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

Pursuant to the program, certain Property,

Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance / Business

Transfer agreement provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of such immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the

Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements included in (property, plant and equipment and capital work-in-progress) are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(e) In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that the Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including Right of use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(f) In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the

Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) In respect of its inventories:

(a) The inventories (other than Goods in Transit and stocks held with third parties) were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its of operations. In respect of inventory lying with the third parties, confirmations were obtained by the management for the stocks held by them at year end and in respect of goods in transit, the goods have been received subsequent to the year end. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories, when compared with books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations us, given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly statements comprising sales, production, current assets and current liabilities, wherever submitted by the Company the with such banks or financial institutions, are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters. As informed by the management, the statement for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 will be submitted to the bank basis audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

(iii) The Company has made investments in, provided guarantees and granted unsecured loans to companies in respect of which: (a) The Company has provided loans, stood guarantee during the year and details of which are given below:

Particulars Loans @ Guarantees A. Aggregate amount provided during the year: - Subsidiaries 1,233.65 187.58 crores crores B. Balances outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases*# - Subsidiaries 1,442.43 3,002.93 crores crores

* The amounts reported above are at gross amounts, without considering provisions made.

# includes opening balances

@ includes an amount of Rs 673.50 crores of loans extended during the year (refer clause 3(e) below).

The Company has not provided any advances in the nature of loans and security to any other entity during the year.

(b) The investments made, guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the above-mentioned loans provided during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest. and explanations given to us,

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular as per stipulation.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) During the year, a loan to related party which has fallen due during the year has been renewed or extended, details of which is as follows:

Name of the party Aggregate amount of loans or advances in the nature of loans that fell due during the year (Rupees in crores) % of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year Piramal Rs 673.50 crores 54.59% Dutch Holdings NV

(f) According to information and explanations given us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause (iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the

Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable. (vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, prescribed by the

Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section to 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete. (vii) According to the information and explanations given us, in respect of statutory dues: (a) Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have generally been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities in all cases during the year.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause

(a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Forum where Dispute is Pending Period to which the Amount Relates Amount (Rs in Crores) Amount unpaid (Rs in Crores) Central Excise Laws Excise Duty High Court 2008-13 and 2018-2022 13.62 11.73 & Service Tax including interest and penalty, as applicable. CESTAT 1998 to 2006, 2010-2011 and 2012-18. 22.39 20.85 Appellate Authority upto 2006-07, 2009-2018 0.43 0.20 Commissioners level Goods and Services Tax Goods and Services Appellate Authority upto 2017-2020 and 2023-2024 3.27 2.95 Tax Commissioners level Sales Tax Laws Sales Tax High Court 2005-06 0.21 0.07 Tribunal 2013-2014, 2016-17 0.28 - Appellate Authority upto 2013-2018 1.11 0.89 Commissioners level Entry Tax Entry Tax High Court 2014-2018 0.99 0.78 Custom Laws Custom Duty CESTAT 2009-2012 1.57 1.41 Income tax Act 1961 Income tax CIT (Appeals) AY 2022-23 22.95 22.95

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax

Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) In respect of its borrowings:

(a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings, or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution government or any government authority. (c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, terms loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained. (d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima-facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company. (e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the entity Companyhasnottakenanyfundsfromany or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and associates. The Company does not have any joint venture.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies. The Company does not have any joint venture.

(x) (a) In our opinion, money raised by way of rights issue of equity shares during the year have been applied by the Company for the purposes for which they were raised. The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer/ further public offer through debt instruments during the year.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) In respect of frauds:

(a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the

Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of audit report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable. (xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions or have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) In respect of internal audits:

(a) In our opinion the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year when performing our audit.

(xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable. (xvi) In respect of registration u/s 45-IA:

(a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) is not applicable.

(b) Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the Management of the Company, the Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) has only one CIC as part of the Group.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year. (xviii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to

Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP

Chartered Accountants

(Firm‘s Registration No.117366W/W-100018)