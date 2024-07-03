Piramal Pharma Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2,241.75
1,951.14
2,552.36
1,958.57
1,911.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,241.75
1,951.14
2,552.36
1,958.57
1,911.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
78.37
41.94
38.42
75.46
68.3
Total Income
2,320.12
1,993.08
2,590.78
2,034.03
1,979.68
Total Expenditure
1,900.14
1,746.65
2,052.95
1,722.47
1,645.74
PBIDT
419.98
246.43
537.83
311.56
333.94
Interest
107.64
106.96
114.22
105.88
109.87
PBDT
312.34
139.47
423.61
205.68
224.07
Depreciation
192.22
184.55
196.13
186.32
184.51
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
94.27
50.06
100.93
33.37
26.36
Deferred Tax
3.26
-6.5
25.28
-24.12
8.18
Reported Profit After Tax
22.59
-88.64
101.27
10.11
5.02
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
22.59
-88.64
101.27
10.11
5.02
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-13.59
1.1
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
22.59
-88.64
114.86
9.01
5.02
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.17
-0.67
0.77
0.08
0.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1,323.14
1,322.95
1,322.95
1,322.95
1,322.95
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.73
12.63
21.07
15.9
17.47
PBDTM(%)
13.93
7.14
16.59
10.5
11.72
PATM(%)
1
-4.54
3.96
0.51
0.26
