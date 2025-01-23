iifl-logo-icon 1
Piramal Pharma Launches Chlorpromazine Injection in US Market

23 Jan 2025 , 12:06 PM

Piramal Pharma Ltd said, on Wednesday, January 22, that Piramal Critical Care (PCC), the US division, is launching Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride for Injection, USP in two vial sizes: 25 mg/1 mL and 50 mg/2 mL, further broadening PCC’s increasing portfolio of generic injectables.

As part of long-term strategy PCC has seen a number of product launches during recent times which are building block towards market presence in generic injectables.

In 2024, PCC launched the first-to-market generic Edaravone IV Infusion. The company further built on its 2023 launches of Pantoprazole Sodium for Injection, USP, and Doxycycline for Injection, USP.

This launch supports PCC’s market-leading inhaled anesthesia products and further cements its commitment to delivering critical care solutions to patients and healthcare providers across the globe, Piramal Global Pharma CEO Peter DeYoung explained. On January 23, 2025 at 11:48 pm, shares of Piramal Pharma is currently trading at ₹248.55 which is a 2.41% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained  a total of 73% in the last one year, and 2.7% dip in the last one month.

