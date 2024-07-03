Piramal Pharma Ltd Summary

Piramal Pharma Limited was incorporated on March 4, 2020 as a Public Limited Company and registered with the RoC. The Company offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 17 global facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. It includes an integrated CDMO business, CHG business and ICH business, selling over-the-counter products in India. In addition, it has a joint venture with Allergan, a leader in ophthalmology in the Indian formulations market. Piramal Pharma Solution provides integrated drug discovery, development, and manufacturing services for both drug substances, i.e. active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and drug products, i.e. formulations across the life cycle of a molecule, from discovery and clinical development to commercial launch. In addition, the Company has a joint venture (Allergan India Private Limited) with Allergan(now AbbVie), one of the market leaders in ophthalmology in the Indian formulations market. PPL holds 49% of the paid-up equity share capital in the joint venture. Further, PPL has a minority investment of 33.33% in Yapan Bio that operates in the biologics/ bio-therapeutics and vaccine segments. The Company is among the leading players in India in the self-care space, with established brands like Saridon, Supradyn, Lacto Calamine, Littles, Tetmosol, i-Pill and Polycrol.Apart from this, the Company offers differentiated capabilities in niches areas such as highly potent APIs, antibody drug conjugates, potent sterile injectables, hormonal oral solid dosage forms and biologics and vaccines. It has a global footprint with manufacturing capabilities across 15 facilities spanning across India, US, the UK and Canada. It also has global distribution network in over 100 countries. The Companys global distribution network gives it access to offer services and products to customers including large global pharma companies, biotech companies, hospitals and institutions.In June 2020, the Company acquired pharmaceutical business from Piramal Enterprises Limited (PEL).In October 2020, the Company received growth equity investment from the Carlyle Group. In It acquired 100% stake in Convergence Chemicals Private Limited (CCPL). It announced expansion for antibody drug conjugates at its Grangemouth (UK) facility and expansion of drug substance capabilities at its Riverview facility (USA).In 2021, it acquired Hemmo Pharmaceuticals Private Limited (HPPL), into the development and manufacturing of peptide APIs. On 7th October 2021, the Composite Scheme of Arrangement, which was entered into between the Company, Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL), Convergence Chemicals Private Limited (CCPL), Hemmo Pharmaceuticals Private Limited (HPPL), PHL Fininvest Private Limited (PFPL) and their respective shareholders and creditors for demerger of Pharma Business from Piramal Enterprises Limited (PEL) to PPL, amalgamation of CCPL and HPPL (both being wholly owned subsidiaries of PPL) into PPL; and the amalgamation of PFPL (a wholly owned subsidiary of PEL) into PEL was effective from August 18, 2022.In consideration for the demerger, the equity shareholders of PEL as on the demerger record date received 4 equity shares of face and paid-up value of Rs 10 each of the Company for every 1 equity share of face and paid-up value of Rs 2 each held in PEL. i.e. 4:1. Accordingly, the Company was listed on the Stock Exchanges, BSE Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited NSE) onOctober 19, 2022. In 2022, the Company acquired minority stake in Yapan Bio Private Limited, an India-Based CDMO providing expertise in biologics and vaccines. It launched 26 New products and 37 new SKUs during FY 2023.