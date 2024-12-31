iifl-logo-icon 1
Piramal Pharma Ltd Board Meeting

233.8
(1.34%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:29:56 PM

Piramal Pharma CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
Piramal Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Please refer attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024)
Board Meeting30 Sep 202430 Sep 2024
Intimation of Press Release announcing capacity expansion plan approved at the meeting of the Administrative Committee of the Board, today, on 30th Sept, 2024
Board Meeting26 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
Piramal Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 As per attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)
Board Meeting10 May 202430 Apr 2024
Piramal Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider recommending payment of dividend to the shareholders. Please refer attachment. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
Piramal Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 30th January 2024 Unaudited Financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)

Piramal Pharma: Related News

Piramal Enterprises Invests ₹1,000 Crore in Subsidiary PCHFL for Growth

31 Dec 2024|09:48 PM

The transaction falls in the internal transaction category because the parent is trading with a subsidiary.

Piramal Pharma Invests $85M to Fuel Growth, Eyes $2B Revenue by FY30

27 Oct 2024|05:05 PM

Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) is set to invest $80 million in expanding its sterile injectables facility in Lexington, Kentucky, USA, projected for completion by FY27.

Piramal Pharma logs 350% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

24 Oct 2024|02:30 PM

Piramal Pharma Limited's Chairperson, Nandini Piramal, attributed the company's development to its solid operational performance.

Piramal Pharma Ahmedabad facility gets EIR from USFDA

30 Sep 2024|07:48 PM

On September 11, 2024, and October 26, 2023, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹244.10 and a low of ₹87.55.

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

15 Jul 2024|08:59 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.

