Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

Piramal Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Please refer attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Sep 2024 30 Sep 2024

Intimation of Press Release announcing capacity expansion plan approved at the meeting of the Administrative Committee of the Board, today, on 30th Sept, 2024

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

Piramal Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 As per attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

Piramal Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider recommending payment of dividend to the shareholders. Please refer attachment. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024