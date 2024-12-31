|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|23 Oct 2024
|14 Oct 2024
|Piramal Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Please refer attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|Intimation of Press Release announcing capacity expansion plan approved at the meeting of the Administrative Committee of the Board, today, on 30th Sept, 2024
|Board Meeting
|26 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|Piramal Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 As per attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|Piramal Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider recommending payment of dividend to the shareholders. Please refer attachment. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|Piramal Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 30th January 2024 Unaudited Financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)
The transaction falls in the internal transaction category because the parent is trading with a subsidiary.Read More
Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) is set to invest $80 million in expanding its sterile injectables facility in Lexington, Kentucky, USA, projected for completion by FY27.Read More
Piramal Pharma Limited's Chairperson, Nandini Piramal, attributed the company's development to its solid operational performance.Read More
On September 11, 2024, and October 26, 2023, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹244.10 and a low of ₹87.55.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.Read More
