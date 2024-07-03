iifl-logo-icon 1
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd Nine Monthly Results

257.25
(-1.29%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:23 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

6,032.05

5,809.14

4,832.75

3,614.68

4,177.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,032.05

5,809.14

4,832.75

3,614.68

4,177.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

22.22

Other Income

720.6

16.28

26.38

27.28

21.69

Total Income

6,752.65

5,825.42

4,859.13

3,641.96

4,221.59

Total Expenditure

5,183.31

5,159.27

4,267.31

2,964.85

3,529.65

PBIDT

1,569.34

666.15

591.82

677.11

691.94

Interest

22.19

22.2

20.77

15.96

14.72

PBDT

1,547.15

643.95

571.05

661.15

677.22

Depreciation

142.5

134.27

126.73

117.14

103.76

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

330.43

134.46

122.56

145.06

146.81

Deferred Tax

12.65

2.99

-2.22

-3.15

-23.77

Reported Profit After Tax

1,061.57

372.23

323.98

402.1

450.42

Minority Interest After NP

-7.84

-7.58

-10.15

-3.36

-3.37

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,069.41

379.81

334.13

405.46

453.79

Extra-ordinary Items

499.74

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

569.67

379.81

334.13

405.46

453.79

EPS (Unit Curr.)

13.24

7.05

6.2

7.52

8.42

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

80.84

53.89

53.89

53.89

53.89

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

26.01

11.46

12.24

18.73

16.56

PBDTM(%)

25.64

11.08

11.81

18.29

16.21

PATM(%)

17.59

6.4

6.7

11.12

10.78

Kansai Nerolac: Related NEWS

Kansai Nerolac's Q2 net profit slumps ~31%; revenue flat

Kansai Nerolac’s Q2 net profit slumps ~31%; revenue flat

7 Nov 2024|09:46 AM

Net revenue for the half year remained consistent at ₹3,914 Crore. EBITDA was ₹549 Crore, down 9% from the same time the prior year.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

1 Oct 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.

Read More

