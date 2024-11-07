Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
516.51
725.33
683.6
713.41
Depreciation
-153.82
-138.97
-119.88
-90.47
Tax paid
-130.79
-183.52
-148.2
-246.06
Working capital
463.18
10.46
90.14
33.28
Other operating items
Operating
695.08
413.31
505.66
410.16
Capital expenditure
233.89
230.73
511.64
399.18
Free cash flow
928.96
644.04
1,017.3
809.34
Equity raised
7,765.84
7,225.12
6,568.16
5,974.46
Investing
-469.85
315.16
150.53
-241.28
Financing
207.32
101.84
13.11
28.04
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
8,432.28
8,286.16
7,749.1
6,570.57
