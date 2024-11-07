iifl-logo-icon 1
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd AGM

243.55
(-0.81%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:29 PM

Kansai Nerolac CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Jun 20244 May 2024
The 104th Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM) will be held on Friday, 28th June, 2024. Notice of the same will be submitted separately, as and when the same is dispatched to the Shareholders of the Company. The Annual Report of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited for the financial year 2023-24 along with the Notice of the 104th Annual General Meeting is enclosed herewith. The AGM will be held on Friday, 28th June, 2024 at 11 a.m. (IST), through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. The AGM will be held without the physical presence of Shareholders at a common venue. The Annual Report along with the Notice of the 104th AGM is being sent by e-mail, to all the Shareholders whose e-mail IDs are registered with the Company / Depository Participant(s) in accordance with relevant MCA Circulars and SEBI Circulars. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/06/2024) Proceedings and Voting Results of the 104th Annual General Meeting of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024)

Kansai Nerolac: Related News

Kansai Nerolac's Q2 net profit slumps ~31%; revenue flat

Kansai Nerolac’s Q2 net profit slumps ~31%; revenue flat

7 Nov 2024|09:46 AM

Net revenue for the half year remained consistent at ₹3,914 Crore. EBITDA was ₹549 Crore, down 9% from the same time the prior year.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

1 Oct 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.

Read More
Read More

