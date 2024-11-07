The 104th Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM) will be held on Friday, 28th June, 2024. Notice of the same will be submitted separately, as and when the same is dispatched to the Shareholders of the Company. The Annual Report of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited for the financial year 2023-24 along with the Notice of the 104th Annual General Meeting is enclosed herewith. The AGM will be held on Friday, 28th June, 2024 at 11 a.m. (IST), through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. The AGM will be held without the physical presence of Shareholders at a common venue. The Annual Report along with the Notice of the 104th AGM is being sent by e-mail, to all the Shareholders whose e-mail IDs are registered with the Company / Depository Participant(s) in accordance with relevant MCA Circulars and SEBI Circulars. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/06/2024) Proceedings and Voting Results of the 104th Annual General Meeting of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024)