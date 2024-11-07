|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and six months ending 30th September 2024. The Board of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited , at its Board Meeting held today, i.e. 6th November, 2024, approved the appointment of Mr. Uday Shirish Bhansali with effect from 6th November, 2024 for a period of 5 years as an Independent Director, subject to approval of the shareholders. Requisite disclosure has been attached herewith The Board of Directors of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited (Company) has, in its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, 6th November, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended 30th September, 2024. A press release on the Unaudited Financial Results is also enclosed herewith. Necessary arrangements have been made for publishing the Unaudited Financial Results in the newspapers, in the prescribed formats, in terms of Regulation 47 of SEBI Listing Regulations. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|26 Jun 2024
|KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of the provisions of Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) please be informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited (Company) will be held on Monday 29th July 2024 to inter alia consider the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ending 30th June 2024 (Unaudited Financial Results). Please note that the Unaudited Financial Results will be duly intimated to the Stock Exchanges after the conclusion of the aforesaid Board Meeting. The Board of Directors of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited (Company) has, in its meeting held today i.e. on Monday, 29th July, 2024, considered and approved matters as stated in the attachment. The Board of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, at its Board Meeting held today, i.e. 29th July, 2024, approved the appointment of Mr. Hirokazu Kotera with effect from 1st August, 2024 for a period of 3 years as Whole-time Director designated as Executive Director. This appointment is subject to approval of the shareholders. Requisite disclosure has been attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 May 2024
|26 Mar 2024
|KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of the provisions of Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) please be informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited (Company) will be held on Saturday 4th May 2024 to inter alia (a) consider the audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 (Audited Financial Results); and (b) recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. The Audited Financial Results as aforesaid together with particulars of dividend recommended by the Board if any would be duly intimated to the Stock Exchanges after the conclusion of the aforesaid Board Meeting. Audited Results & Final Dividend (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 26/03/2024) Board of Directors of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited has at the Board Meeting held today i.e. on Saturday, 4th May, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 (Audited Financial Results); 2. Recommendation of dividend of 375% (Rs. 3.75 per share) which includes special dividend of 125% (Rs. 1.25 per share) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, as compared to the dividend of 270% (Rs. 2.70 per share) paid for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023; Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on 4th May, 2024 is enclosed. Disclosure with respect to re-appointment of Statutory Auditors is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2024
|25 Dec 2023
|KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of the provisions of Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please be informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited will be held on Monday 5th February 2024 to inter alia consider the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ending 31st December 2023 . In terms of the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider trading) Regulations, 2015 read with the Companys Code of Conduct, the Trading window of the Company will remain closed from Monday, 1st January, 2024 till Wednesday, 7th February, 2024. The Board of Directors of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited (Company) has, in its meeting held today i.e. on Monday, 5th February, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. A press release on the Unaudited Financial Results is also enclosed herewith. Necessary arrangements have been made for publishing the Unaudited Financial Results in the newspapers, in the prescribed formats, in terms of Regulation 47 of SEBI Listing Regulations. Further, the Board of Directors has approved a proposal for shifting of registered office of the Company from Nerolac House, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013 to 28th Floor, A-wing, Marathon Futurex, N.M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013 with effect from 12th February, 2024. The Board of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited has, in its meeting held today, i.e. on Monday, 5th February, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)
Net revenue for the half year remained consistent at ₹3,914 Crore. EBITDA was ₹549 Crore, down 9% from the same time the prior year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.