Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 27 Sep 2024

KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and six months ending 30th September 2024. The Board of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited , at its Board Meeting held today, i.e. 6th November, 2024, approved the appointment of Mr. Uday Shirish Bhansali with effect from 6th November, 2024 for a period of 5 years as an Independent Director, subject to approval of the shareholders. Requisite disclosure has been attached herewith The Board of Directors of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited (Company) has, in its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, 6th November, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended 30th September, 2024. A press release on the Unaudited Financial Results is also enclosed herewith. Necessary arrangements have been made for publishing the Unaudited Financial Results in the newspapers, in the prescribed formats, in terms of Regulation 47 of SEBI Listing Regulations. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 26 Jun 2024

KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of the provisions of Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) please be informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited (Company) will be held on Monday 29th July 2024 to inter alia consider the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ending 30th June 2024 (Unaudited Financial Results). Please note that the Unaudited Financial Results will be duly intimated to the Stock Exchanges after the conclusion of the aforesaid Board Meeting. The Board of Directors of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited (Company) has, in its meeting held today i.e. on Monday, 29th July, 2024, considered and approved matters as stated in the attachment. The Board of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, at its Board Meeting held today, i.e. 29th July, 2024, approved the appointment of Mr. Hirokazu Kotera with effect from 1st August, 2024 for a period of 3 years as Whole-time Director designated as Executive Director. This appointment is subject to approval of the shareholders. Requisite disclosure has been attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)

Board Meeting 4 May 2024 26 Mar 2024

KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of the provisions of Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) please be informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited (Company) will be held on Saturday 4th May 2024 to inter alia (a) consider the audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 (Audited Financial Results); and (b) recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. The Audited Financial Results as aforesaid together with particulars of dividend recommended by the Board if any would be duly intimated to the Stock Exchanges after the conclusion of the aforesaid Board Meeting. Audited Results & Final Dividend (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 26/03/2024) Board of Directors of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited has at the Board Meeting held today i.e. on Saturday, 4th May, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 (Audited Financial Results); 2. Recommendation of dividend of 375% (Rs. 3.75 per share) which includes special dividend of 125% (Rs. 1.25 per share) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, as compared to the dividend of 270% (Rs. 2.70 per share) paid for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023; Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on 4th May, 2024 is enclosed. Disclosure with respect to re-appointment of Statutory Auditors is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 25 Dec 2023