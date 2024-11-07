|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|4 May 2024
|21 Jun 2024
|-
|2.5
|250
|Final
|Board of Directors of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited has at the Board Meeting held today i.e. on Saturday, 4th May, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the following: Recommendation of dividend of 375% (Rs. 3.75 per share) which includes special dividend of 125% (Rs. 1.25 per share) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, as compared to the dividend of 270% (Rs. 2.70 per share) paid for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023. The Register of Members and Share Transfer books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, 22nd June, 2024 to Friday, 28th June, 2024 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of AGM and payment of dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/05/2024)
