Summary

Hariom Pipe Industries Limited was incorporated as Hari Om Concast And Steels Private Limited at Hyderabad as a Private Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated June 21, 2007 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh. Thereafter, the Company name was changed to Hariom Pipe Industries Private Limited dated December 27, 2017. The constitution of the Company was converted into a Public Company and name of the Company changed to Hariom Pipe Industries Limited on January 17, 2018 by the Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad. Mr. Rupesh Kumar Gupta and Mr. Sailesh Gupta are third generation entrepreneurs and founders in the Iron and Steel Industry. They have been instrumental in the growth and management of the Company. The Company is an integrated manufacturer of Mild Steel (MS) Pipes, Scaffolding, HR Strips, MS Billets, and Sponge Iron in South India. It operate 2 manufacturing units to the southern and western Indian markets for products. Unit I plant located at Mahabubnagar Dist. in Telangana manufactures finished steel products from iron scrap and sponge Iron. This plant is equipped with state-of-the-art machines and modern technology for accurately testing the products. The Unit II plant located at Anantapur Dist., Andhra Pradesh exclusively manufactures Sponge Iron. Unit II plant located near Bellary, is one of the hubs in South India for iron ore production. Most of the Sponge Iron produced at the Unit II is transported to the Unit I and used

