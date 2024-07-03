Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹495.55
Prev. Close₹495.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹478.12
Day's High₹497
Day's Low₹476.35
52 Week's High₹888.75
52 Week's Low₹440.05
Book Value₹177.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,508.26
P/E25.7
EPS19.32
Divi. Yield0.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
47.9
57.49
17.93
17.91
Preference Capital
1.24
1.15
1.2
0
Reserves
416.22
317.68
83.09
52.88
Net Worth
465.36
376.32
102.22
70.79
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Pramod Kumar Kapoor
Independent Non Exe. Director
G. Rajender Reddy
Non Executive Director
Sunita Gupta
Non Executive Director
Soumen Sose
Managing Director
Rupesh Kumar Gupta
Whole-time Director
Sailesh Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sneha Sankla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rekha Singh
Reports by Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd
Summary
Hariom Pipe Industries Limited was incorporated as Hari Om Concast And Steels Private Limited at Hyderabad as a Private Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated June 21, 2007 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh. Thereafter, the Company name was changed to Hariom Pipe Industries Private Limited dated December 27, 2017. The constitution of the Company was converted into a Public Company and name of the Company changed to Hariom Pipe Industries Limited on January 17, 2018 by the Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad. Mr. Rupesh Kumar Gupta and Mr. Sailesh Gupta are third generation entrepreneurs and founders in the Iron and Steel Industry. They have been instrumental in the growth and management of the Company. The Company is an integrated manufacturer of Mild Steel (MS) Pipes, Scaffolding, HR Strips, MS Billets, and Sponge Iron in South India. It operate 2 manufacturing units to the southern and western Indian markets for products. Unit I plant located at Mahabubnagar Dist. in Telangana manufactures finished steel products from iron scrap and sponge Iron. This plant is equipped with state-of-the-art machines and modern technology for accurately testing the products. The Unit II plant located at Anantapur Dist., Andhra Pradesh exclusively manufactures Sponge Iron. Unit II plant located near Bellary, is one of the hubs in South India for iron ore production. Most of the Sponge Iron produced at the Unit II is transported to the Unit I and used
The Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹487.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd is ₹1508.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd is 25.7 and 2.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd is ₹440.05 and ₹888.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 28.97%, 1 Year at -20.34%, 6 Month at -16.92%, 3 Month at -30.63% and 1 Month at -12.33%.
