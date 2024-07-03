iifl-logo-icon 1
Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd Share Price

487.05
(-1.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:29:55 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open495.55
  • Day's High497
  • 52 Wk High888.75
  • Prev. Close495.55
  • Day's Low476.35
  • 52 Wk Low 440.05
  • Turnover (lac)478.12
  • P/E25.7
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value177.89
  • EPS19.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,508.26
  • Div. Yield0.11
Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

495.55

Prev. Close

495.55

Turnover(Lac.)

478.12

Day's High

497

Day's Low

476.35

52 Week's High

888.75

52 Week's Low

440.05

Book Value

177.89

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,508.26

P/E

25.7

EPS

19.32

Divi. Yield

0.11

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd Corporate Action

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.6

Record Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:53 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.14%

Non-Promoter- 9.92%

Institutions: 9.92%

Non-Institutions: 32.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

47.9

57.49

17.93

17.91

Preference Capital

1.24

1.15

1.2

0

Reserves

416.22

317.68

83.09

52.88

Net Worth

465.36

376.32

102.22

70.79

Minority Interest

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Pramod Kumar Kapoor

Independent Non Exe. Director

G. Rajender Reddy

Non Executive Director

Sunita Gupta

Non Executive Director

Soumen Sose

Managing Director

Rupesh Kumar Gupta

Whole-time Director

Sailesh Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sneha Sankla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rekha Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd

Summary

Hariom Pipe Industries Limited was incorporated as Hari Om Concast And Steels Private Limited at Hyderabad as a Private Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated June 21, 2007 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh. Thereafter, the Company name was changed to Hariom Pipe Industries Private Limited dated December 27, 2017. The constitution of the Company was converted into a Public Company and name of the Company changed to Hariom Pipe Industries Limited on January 17, 2018 by the Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad. Mr. Rupesh Kumar Gupta and Mr. Sailesh Gupta are third generation entrepreneurs and founders in the Iron and Steel Industry. They have been instrumental in the growth and management of the Company. The Company is an integrated manufacturer of Mild Steel (MS) Pipes, Scaffolding, HR Strips, MS Billets, and Sponge Iron in South India. It operate 2 manufacturing units to the southern and western Indian markets for products. Unit I plant located at Mahabubnagar Dist. in Telangana manufactures finished steel products from iron scrap and sponge Iron. This plant is equipped with state-of-the-art machines and modern technology for accurately testing the products. The Unit II plant located at Anantapur Dist., Andhra Pradesh exclusively manufactures Sponge Iron. Unit II plant located near Bellary, is one of the hubs in South India for iron ore production. Most of the Sponge Iron produced at the Unit II is transported to the Unit I and used
Company FAQs

What is the Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd share price today?

The Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹487.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd is ₹1508.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd is 25.7 and 2.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd is ₹440.05 and ₹888.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd?

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 28.97%, 1 Year at -20.34%, 6 Month at -16.92%, 3 Month at -30.63% and 1 Month at -12.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.15 %
Institutions - 9.92 %
Public - 32.93 %

