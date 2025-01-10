Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
47.9
57.49
17.93
17.91
Preference Capital
1.24
1.15
1.2
0
Reserves
416.22
317.68
83.09
52.88
Net Worth
465.36
376.32
102.22
70.79
Minority Interest
Debt
370.87
296.13
86.26
80.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.24
4.24
3.58
3.58
Total Liabilities
844.47
676.69
192.06
154.54
Fixed Assets
379.37
237.71
63.62
67.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.43
0
Networking Capital
433.3
334.25
127.53
86.43
Inventories
296.54
212.17
114.79
80.08
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
122.07
86.12
26.9
19.63
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
50.47
68.46
10.13
5.92
Sundry Creditors
-25.74
-25.04
-10.39
-13.98
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-10.04
-7.46
-13.9
-5.22
Cash
31.79
104.72
0.49
0.88
Total Assets
844.46
676.68
192.07
154.54
No Record Found
