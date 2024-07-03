Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd Summary

Hariom Pipe Industries Limited was incorporated as Hari Om Concast And Steels Private Limited at Hyderabad as a Private Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated June 21, 2007 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh. Thereafter, the Company name was changed to Hariom Pipe Industries Private Limited dated December 27, 2017. The constitution of the Company was converted into a Public Company and name of the Company changed to Hariom Pipe Industries Limited on January 17, 2018 by the Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad. Mr. Rupesh Kumar Gupta and Mr. Sailesh Gupta are third generation entrepreneurs and founders in the Iron and Steel Industry. They have been instrumental in the growth and management of the Company. The Company is an integrated manufacturer of Mild Steel (MS) Pipes, Scaffolding, HR Strips, MS Billets, and Sponge Iron in South India. It operate 2 manufacturing units to the southern and western Indian markets for products. Unit I plant located at Mahabubnagar Dist. in Telangana manufactures finished steel products from iron scrap and sponge Iron. This plant is equipped with state-of-the-art machines and modern technology for accurately testing the products. The Unit II plant located at Anantapur Dist., Andhra Pradesh exclusively manufactures Sponge Iron. Unit II plant located near Bellary, is one of the hubs in South India for iron ore production. Most of the Sponge Iron produced at the Unit II is transported to the Unit I and used as a source of raw material for manufacturing MS Billets, HR Strips, MS Pipes and Scaffolding. The Company use iron ore to produce Sponge Iron which is then processed across various stages to manufacture final products viz. MS Pipes and Scaffolding making manufacturing process cost-effective. MS Pipes are marketed in these nations under the brand Hariom Pipes. Substantial portion of the Sponge Iron, MS Billets and HR Strips produced by Company are used for captive consumption in the manufacturing MS Pipes and Scaffolding. The Company manufacture MS Pipes and Scaffoldings of more than 150 different specifications and cater, directly and indirectly, to customer requirements in various sectors such as housing, infrastructure, agriculture, automotive, power, cement, mining, solar power and engineering.The quality control team led by qualified chemists and engineers ensure that raw materials as well as end products are tested on all quality parameters to ensure that clients are compliant with the required market standards. They mainly sell MS Pipes through more than 200 distributors and dealers. The team sell MS Pipes and Scaffoldings to certain developers and contractors directly as B2B sales. The Company believe that its key differentiator is the product specifications in terms of thickness, length, quality, availability and customized products.The Company has obtained IS 3601:2006 for steel pipes for mechanical and general engineering purposes, IS 2830:2012 for MS Billets, IS 4923:2017 for hollow steel sections for structural use. It also obtained quality management system certificates viz. ISO 9001:2015.In 2010, the Company commenced production of HR Strips and MS Tubes at Unit I.In 2011, the Company commenced production of Scaffolding at Unit I.In 2013 the Company commenced production of HR Slit Coil & MS Tubes at Unit I.During the FY 19-20, the Company acquired land admeasuring Ac 9.31 at Sy. No. 98, D. Hirehal Village & Panchayat, Rayadurgam Sub- division, Ananthapur revenue division from M/ s. S. S. P. Sponge Iron Pvt. Ltd. The Company also acquired Vacant site admeasuring Ac. 10 located at Sy. No. 98, D. Hirehal Village & Panchayat, Rayadurgam Sub- division, Ananthapur, revenue division in name of Mr. Siva Prasanth.In August 2020, the Company acquired Unit II of Sponge Iron at Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, with a capacity of 36,000 MTPA.During FY 2020-21, the Company acquired Plant & Machinery, Factory Building (Sponge unit) form S. S. P. Sponge Iron Pvt. Ltd. located at Sy. No. 98, D. Hirehal Village & Panchayat, Rayadurgam. Also, the production of Sponge Iron has been started at the plant. In 2021, the Company was accredited ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System) in respect of manufacturing of MS Billets, HR Strips, MS Pipes, MS Sections, GP Pipes and Scaffoldings.The Company raised money from public through IPO aggregating a Fresh Issue of 130 Crore Equity Shares and by issuing upto 85,00,000 Equity Shares in April, 2022.In 2023, the Company installed and commenced production from two new MS Pipe Mills at plant located in Mahabubnagar Dist., resulting the rise in total installed capacity of MS Pipes to 1,32,000 MTPA from 84,000 MTPA. Further, it installed and commenced production from Galvanized Pipe Mill at plant in District Mahabubnagar resulting total installed capacity to 1,20,000 MTPA. Thereafter, it installed and commissioned the production of its Cold Roll Steel Mill at Mahabubnagar Plant in Telangana.The new GP Unit and the enhanced MS pipe unit in Telangana increased the production capacity by 1,70,000 MT in 2024.