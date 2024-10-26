Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 26, 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Sep 2024 19 Sep 2024

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a proposal to raise funds by issue of equity shares or any other eligible securities in one or more tranches including through one or more qualified institutional placement and/or preferential issue and/or rights issue and/or through any other permissible mode or a combination thereof. Outcome of the Board Meeting of Hariom Pipe Industries Limited held today i.e., Tuesday, September 24, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 09, 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Re-appointment of Cost Auditor for the FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 11 May 2024

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and Approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended .31.03.2024 2.To consider recommendation of dividend if any for FY23-24 Company has recommended a final dividend of 0.60 paise per equity shares with face value of Rs. 10/- (6%) each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Approval of Appointment of M/s. Ravi Ladia & Co., LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024