iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd Board Meeting

498.1
(-0.23%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Hariom Pipe CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting26 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
Hariom Pipe Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 26, 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)
Board Meeting24 Sep 202419 Sep 2024
Hariom Pipe Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a proposal to raise funds by issue of equity shares or any other eligible securities in one or more tranches including through one or more qualified institutional placement and/or preferential issue and/or rights issue and/or through any other permissible mode or a combination thereof. Outcome of the Board Meeting of Hariom Pipe Industries Limited held today i.e., Tuesday, September 24, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Hariom Pipe Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 09, 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Re-appointment of Cost Auditor for the FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting17 May 202411 May 2024
Hariom Pipe Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and Approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended .31.03.2024 2.To consider recommendation of dividend if any for FY23-24 Company has recommended a final dividend of 0.60 paise per equity shares with face value of Rs. 10/- (6%) each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Approval of Appointment of M/s. Ravi Ladia & Co., LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Hariom Pipe Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Consideration and Approval of Unaudited Financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Consideration and Approval of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Hariom Pipe: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.