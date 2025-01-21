Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorShip Building
Open₹39.65
Prev. Close₹37.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.41
Day's High₹39.65
Day's Low₹39.65
52 Week's High₹37.8
52 Week's Low₹37.8
Book Value₹69.78
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)208.88
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
52.68
2.68
737.59
737.59
Preference Capital
0
0
13.43
12.33
Reserves
420.69
542.05
-18,129.79
-16,043.39
Net Worth
473.37
544.73
-17,378.77
-15,293.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
75.49
335.09
518.75
306.26
yoy growth (%)
-77.47
-35.4
69.38
-63.14
Raw materials
-24.64
-344.68
-268.6
-55.97
As % of sales
32.64
102.86
51.77
18.27
Employee costs
-20.53
-33.76
-38.01
-57.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-1,555.24
-1,006.13
-706.22
-803.58
Depreciation
-74.61
-198.06
-200.65
-214.26
Tax paid
0
212.45
182.8
274.93
Working capital
-1,516.5
-40.22
174.7
410.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-77.47
-35.4
69.38
-63.14
Op profit growth
-6.87
-945.97
-114.23
-321.73
EBIT growth
-26.4
131.11
-59.73
247.52
Net profit growth
69.58
82.65
-0.98
54.96
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
0
6.32
6.3
75.49
180
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
6.32
6.3
75.49
180
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.46
12.73
24.28
23.72
4.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd
KMEW
1,993.75
|79.18
|2,156.96
|23.14
|0
|117.44
|146.5
Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd
SWANDEF
39.65
|0
|219.37
|-54.3
|0
|0.96
|89.85
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CEO
Debashis Bir
Director
Venkata Rachakonda
Director
Shiby Jobby
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vishant Shetty
Non Executive Director
Prabhakar R Patil
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd
Summary
Reliance Naval & Engineering Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Pipavav Ship Dismantling and Engineering Limited on October 17, 1997. The Company changed the name from Pipavav Ship Dismantling and Engineering Limited to Pipavav Shipyard Limited in April, 2005, further, the name of the Company was changed from Pipavav Shipyard Limited to Pipavav Defence & Offshore Engineering Co Ltd in June, 2011 and further to Reliance Defence & Engineering Limited in January, 2016. In January 2016, Reliance Defence Systems Pvt Ltd and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd acquired the management control of the Company and resulting the acquisition, Company name changed from Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering Company Limited to Reliance Defence and Engineering Limited in September, 2017. The Company is primarily engaged into defence and commercial shipbuilding, ship repair and offshore engineering activities and operates the largest dry dock in India. Our Companys shipyard at Pipavav, Gujarat, has integrated state of-the-art production facilities. It has largest engineering infrastructure in India and is the first private sector company in India to obtain the licence and contract to build warships.In October 1998, the Company acquired the ship dismantling business of GPPL, a company originally promoted by SKIL. Also, it was granted a sub-lease by GPPL for the establishment and operation of a ship dismantling, repair and building facility in Pipavav Port during the same period.In Apr
Read More
The Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹39.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd is ₹208.88 Cr. as of 22 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.44 as of 22 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd is ₹37.8 and ₹37.8 as of 22 Jan ‘25
Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.15%, 3 Years at 120.47%, 1 Year at -22.03%, 6 Month at -22.03%, 3 Month at 15.00% and 1 Month at 9.52%.
