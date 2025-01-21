iifl-logo-icon 1
Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd Share Price

39.65
(4.89%)
Jan 22, 2025|03:31:19 PM

  • Open39.65
  • Day's High39.65
  • 52 Wk High37.8
  • Prev. Close37.8
  • Day's Low39.65
  • 52 Wk Low 37.8
  • Turnover (lac)0.41
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value69.78
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)208.88
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Ship Building

Open

39.65

Prev. Close

37.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0.41

Day's High

39.65

Day's Low

39.65

52 Week's High

37.8

52 Week's Low

37.8

Book Value

69.78

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

208.88

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd Corporate Action

27 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Nov, 2024

arrow

22 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

23 Jan, 2025|08:13 AM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 94.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 94.90%

Non-Promoter- 0.42%

Institutions: 0.42%

Non-Institutions: 4.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

52.68

2.68

737.59

737.59

Preference Capital

0

0

13.43

12.33

Reserves

420.69

542.05

-18,129.79

-16,043.39

Net Worth

473.37

544.73

-17,378.77

-15,293.47

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

75.49

335.09

518.75

306.26

yoy growth (%)

-77.47

-35.4

69.38

-63.14

Raw materials

-24.64

-344.68

-268.6

-55.97

As % of sales

32.64

102.86

51.77

18.27

Employee costs

-20.53

-33.76

-38.01

-57.23

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-1,555.24

-1,006.13

-706.22

-803.58

Depreciation

-74.61

-198.06

-200.65

-214.26

Tax paid

0

212.45

182.8

274.93

Working capital

-1,516.5

-40.22

174.7

410.05

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-77.47

-35.4

69.38

-63.14

Op profit growth

-6.87

-945.97

-114.23

-321.73

EBIT growth

-26.4

131.11

-59.73

247.52

Net profit growth

69.58

82.65

-0.98

54.96

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

0

6.32

6.3

75.49

180

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

6.32

6.3

75.49

180

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.46

12.73

24.28

23.72

4.66

View Annually Results

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd

KMEW

1,993.75

79.182,156.9623.140117.44146.5

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd

SWANDEF

39.65

0219.37-54.300.9689.85

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CEO

Debashis Bir

Director

Venkata Rachakonda

Director

Shiby Jobby

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vishant Shetty

Non Executive Director

Prabhakar R Patil

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd

Summary

Reliance Naval & Engineering Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Pipavav Ship Dismantling and Engineering Limited on October 17, 1997. The Company changed the name from Pipavav Ship Dismantling and Engineering Limited to Pipavav Shipyard Limited in April, 2005, further, the name of the Company was changed from Pipavav Shipyard Limited to Pipavav Defence & Offshore Engineering Co Ltd in June, 2011 and further to Reliance Defence & Engineering Limited in January, 2016. In January 2016, Reliance Defence Systems Pvt Ltd and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd acquired the management control of the Company and resulting the acquisition, Company name changed from Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering Company Limited to Reliance Defence and Engineering Limited in September, 2017. The Company is primarily engaged into defence and commercial shipbuilding, ship repair and offshore engineering activities and operates the largest dry dock in India. Our Companys shipyard at Pipavav, Gujarat, has integrated state of-the-art production facilities. It has largest engineering infrastructure in India and is the first private sector company in India to obtain the licence and contract to build warships.In October 1998, the Company acquired the ship dismantling business of GPPL, a company originally promoted by SKIL. Also, it was granted a sub-lease by GPPL for the establishment and operation of a ship dismantling, repair and building facility in Pipavav Port during the same period.In Apr
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd share price today?

The Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹39.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd is ₹208.88 Cr. as of 22 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.44 as of 22 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd is ₹37.8 and ₹37.8 as of 22 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd?

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.15%, 3 Years at 120.47%, 1 Year at -22.03%, 6 Month at -22.03%, 3 Month at 15.00% and 1 Month at 9.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 94.91 %
Institutions - 0.43 %
Public - 4.66 %

