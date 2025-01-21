Summary

Reliance Naval & Engineering Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Pipavav Ship Dismantling and Engineering Limited on October 17, 1997. The Company changed the name from Pipavav Ship Dismantling and Engineering Limited to Pipavav Shipyard Limited in April, 2005, further, the name of the Company was changed from Pipavav Shipyard Limited to Pipavav Defence & Offshore Engineering Co Ltd in June, 2011 and further to Reliance Defence & Engineering Limited in January, 2016. In January 2016, Reliance Defence Systems Pvt Ltd and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd acquired the management control of the Company and resulting the acquisition, Company name changed from Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering Company Limited to Reliance Defence and Engineering Limited in September, 2017. The Company is primarily engaged into defence and commercial shipbuilding, ship repair and offshore engineering activities and operates the largest dry dock in India. Our Companys shipyard at Pipavav, Gujarat, has integrated state of-the-art production facilities. It has largest engineering infrastructure in India and is the first private sector company in India to obtain the licence and contract to build warships.In October 1998, the Company acquired the ship dismantling business of GPPL, a company originally promoted by SKIL. Also, it was granted a sub-lease by GPPL for the establishment and operation of a ship dismantling, repair and building facility in Pipavav Port during the same period.In Apr

Read More