Board Meeting 22 Nov 2024 22 Nov 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting - Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Reliance Naval And Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for 31/12/2022 31/03/2023 30/06/2023 30/09/2023 31/12/2023 31/03/2024 30/06/2024 and 30/09/2024. BM Outcome Dated 11.11.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Appointment of M/s. N.N.Jambusaria and Co. as the Statutory Auditor of the Company to fill the Casual Vacancy created by the resignation of the outgoing statutory auditor M/s. Pipara & Co. LLP subject to members approval at the ensuring Annual General Meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.10.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Oct 2024 4 Oct 2024

Reliance Naval And Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for approve and take on record audited consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2021 and 31/03/2022. Outcome of the Board Meeting Dated - 10/10/2024 Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2021 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/10/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024