iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd Board Meeting

37.8
(1543.48%)
Jan 21, 2025|11:34:51 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

22/01/2024calendar-icon
21/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting22 Nov 202422 Nov 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting - Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation
Board Meeting11 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Reliance Naval And Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for 31/12/2022 31/03/2023 30/06/2023 30/09/2023 31/12/2023 31/03/2024 30/06/2024 and 30/09/2024. BM Outcome Dated 11.11.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting17 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
Appointment of M/s. N.N.Jambusaria and Co. as the Statutory Auditor of the Company to fill the Casual Vacancy created by the resignation of the outgoing statutory auditor M/s. Pipara & Co. LLP subject to members approval at the ensuring Annual General Meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.10.2024)
Board Meeting10 Oct 20244 Oct 2024
Reliance Naval And Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for approve and take on record audited consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2021 and 31/03/2022. Outcome of the Board Meeting Dated - 10/10/2024 Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2021 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/10/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
Reliance Naval And Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting is scheduled to be held on February 13 2024 inter alia to transact to consider approve and take on record Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.