|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|22 Nov 2024
|22 Nov 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting - Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Reliance Naval And Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for 31/12/2022 31/03/2023 30/06/2023 30/09/2023 31/12/2023 31/03/2024 30/06/2024 and 30/09/2024. BM Outcome Dated 11.11.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|Appointment of M/s. N.N.Jambusaria and Co. as the Statutory Auditor of the Company to fill the Casual Vacancy created by the resignation of the outgoing statutory auditor M/s. Pipara & Co. LLP subject to members approval at the ensuring Annual General Meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Oct 2024
|4 Oct 2024
|Reliance Naval And Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for approve and take on record audited consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2021 and 31/03/2022. Outcome of the Board Meeting Dated - 10/10/2024 Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2021 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|Reliance Naval And Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting is scheduled to be held on February 13 2024 inter alia to transact to consider approve and take on record Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
