Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

39.65
(4.89%)
Jan 22, 2025|03:31:19 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-1,555.24

-1,006.13

-706.22

-803.58

Depreciation

-74.61

-198.06

-200.65

-214.26

Tax paid

0

212.45

182.8

274.93

Working capital

-1,516.5

-40.22

174.7

410.05

Other operating items

Operating

-3,146.35

-1,031.96

-549.37

-332.86

Capital expenditure

108.46

100.29

1.06

17.29

Free cash flow

-3,037.89

-931.67

-548.31

-315.57

Equity raised

-11,508.68

886.59

1,916.09

2,972.72

Investing

-0.37

-10.2

10.1

0.09

Financing

17,672.83

4,981.3

3,257.14

2,769.27

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3,125.87

4,926.01

4,635.01

5,426.52

