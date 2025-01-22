Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-1,555.24
-1,006.13
-706.22
-803.58
Depreciation
-74.61
-198.06
-200.65
-214.26
Tax paid
0
212.45
182.8
274.93
Working capital
-1,516.5
-40.22
174.7
410.05
Other operating items
Operating
-3,146.35
-1,031.96
-549.37
-332.86
Capital expenditure
108.46
100.29
1.06
17.29
Free cash flow
-3,037.89
-931.67
-548.31
-315.57
Equity raised
-11,508.68
886.59
1,916.09
2,972.72
Investing
-0.37
-10.2
10.1
0.09
Financing
17,672.83
4,981.3
3,257.14
2,769.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3,125.87
4,926.01
4,635.01
5,426.52
