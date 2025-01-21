Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
52.68
2.68
737.59
737.59
Preference Capital
0
0
13.43
12.33
Reserves
420.69
542.05
-18,129.79
-16,043.39
Net Worth
473.37
544.73
-17,378.77
-15,293.47
Minority Interest
Debt
2,218.69
2,147.5
15,422.72
15,420.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2,692.06
2,692.23
-1,956.05
126.8
Fixed Assets
1,210.63
1,268.87
1,368.97
1,442.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.53
1.53
1.53
1.53
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1,461.69
1,413.73
-3,354.38
-1,336.56
Inventories
1,405.4
1,405.15
2,086.32
2,088.89
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.81
2.58
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
104.37
99.26
255.08
250.34
Sundry Creditors
-36.81
-78.37
-379.39
-361.08
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-11.27
-12.31
-5,317.2
-3,317.29
Cash
18.21
8.1
27.82
18.91
Total Assets
2,692.06
2,692.23
-1,956.06
126.81
