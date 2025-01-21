iifl-logo-icon 1
Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

37.8
(1543.48%)
Jan 21, 2025|11:34:51 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

52.68

2.68

737.59

737.59

Preference Capital

0

0

13.43

12.33

Reserves

420.69

542.05

-18,129.79

-16,043.39

Net Worth

473.37

544.73

-17,378.77

-15,293.47

Minority Interest

Debt

2,218.69

2,147.5

15,422.72

15,420.27

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2,692.06

2,692.23

-1,956.05

126.8

Fixed Assets

1,210.63

1,268.87

1,368.97

1,442.93

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.53

1.53

1.53

1.53

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1,461.69

1,413.73

-3,354.38

-1,336.56

Inventories

1,405.4

1,405.15

2,086.32

2,088.89

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.81

2.58

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

104.37

99.26

255.08

250.34

Sundry Creditors

-36.81

-78.37

-379.39

-361.08

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-11.27

-12.31

-5,317.2

-3,317.29

Cash

18.21

8.1

27.82

18.91

Total Assets

2,692.06

2,692.23

-1,956.06

126.81

