Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

39.65
(4.89%)
Jan 22, 2025|03:31:19 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

75.49

335.09

518.75

306.26

yoy growth (%)

-77.47

-35.4

69.38

-63.14

Raw materials

-24.64

-344.68

-268.6

-55.97

As % of sales

32.64

102.86

51.77

18.27

Employee costs

-20.53

-33.76

-38.01

-57.23

As % of sales

27.2

10.07

7.32

18.68

Other costs

-206.64

-145.98

-189.75

-350.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

273.73

43.56

36.57

114.37

Operating profit

-176.33

-189.34

22.38

-157.21

OPM

-233.58

-56.5

4.31

-51.33

Depreciation

-74.61

-198.06

-200.65

-214.26

Interest expense

-1,328.01

-697.39

-572.63

-471.79

Other income

23.71

78.67

44.67

39.69

Profit before tax

-1,555.24

-1,006.13

-706.22

-803.58

Taxes

0

212.45

182.8

274.93

Tax rate

0

-21.11

-25.88

-34.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1,555.24

-793.68

-523.42

-528.64

Exceptional items

-66.08

-162.39

0

0

Net profit

-1,621.32

-956.07

-523.42

-528.64

yoy growth (%)

69.58

82.65

-0.98

54.96

NPM

-2,147.71

-285.31

-100.9

-172.61

