Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
75.49
335.09
518.75
306.26
yoy growth (%)
-77.47
-35.4
69.38
-63.14
Raw materials
-24.64
-344.68
-268.6
-55.97
As % of sales
32.64
102.86
51.77
18.27
Employee costs
-20.53
-33.76
-38.01
-57.23
As % of sales
27.2
10.07
7.32
18.68
Other costs
-206.64
-145.98
-189.75
-350.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
273.73
43.56
36.57
114.37
Operating profit
-176.33
-189.34
22.38
-157.21
OPM
-233.58
-56.5
4.31
-51.33
Depreciation
-74.61
-198.06
-200.65
-214.26
Interest expense
-1,328.01
-697.39
-572.63
-471.79
Other income
23.71
78.67
44.67
39.69
Profit before tax
-1,555.24
-1,006.13
-706.22
-803.58
Taxes
0
212.45
182.8
274.93
Tax rate
0
-21.11
-25.88
-34.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1,555.24
-793.68
-523.42
-528.64
Exceptional items
-66.08
-162.39
0
0
Net profit
-1,621.32
-956.07
-523.42
-528.64
yoy growth (%)
69.58
82.65
-0.98
54.96
NPM
-2,147.71
-285.31
-100.9
-172.61
