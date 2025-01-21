iifl-logo-icon 1
Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd Key Ratios

37.8
(1543.48%)
Jan 21, 2025|11:39:55 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-80.05

-32.81

80.46

-65.75

Op profit growth

-0.6

-622.83

-123.31

-280.65

EBIT growth

-26.63

128.73

-59.73

266.62

Net profit growth

73.99

75.31

-2.56

59.87

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-235.39

-47.23

6.07

-46.99

EBIT margin

-299.28

-81.36

-23.89

-107.11

Net profit margin

-2,332.39

-267.37

-102.46

-189.77

RoCE

-3.79

-2.77

-1.25

-3.27

RoNW

7.51

-26.63

-8.31

-6.38

RoA

-7.39

-2.28

-1.35

-1.45

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-23.87

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-24.84

-16.53

-10.66

-11.05

Book value per share

-164.94

6.14

19.65

27.5

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.06

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.06

-1.66

-6.3

-6.14

P/B

0

4.58

3.42

2.47

EV/EBIDTA

-84.45

-125.08

195.03

-116.34

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

-20

-24.04

-31.98

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

42.42

8.72

4.67

32.99

Inventory days

2,885.06

710.73

450.24

541.15

Creditor days

-490.7

-213.66

-248.61

-332.1

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.15

0.4

0.21

0.62

Net debt / equity

-1.05

23.18

6.45

4.02

Net debt / op. profit

-72.53

-58.74

273.05

-55.53

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-32.64

-102.57

-56.3

-18.04

Employee costs

-27.2

-8.96

-6.76

-18.6

Other costs

-275.54

-35.7

-30.85

-110.34

