|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-80.05
-32.81
80.46
-65.75
Op profit growth
-0.6
-622.83
-123.31
-280.65
EBIT growth
-26.63
128.73
-59.73
266.62
Net profit growth
73.99
75.31
-2.56
59.87
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-235.39
-47.23
6.07
-46.99
EBIT margin
-299.28
-81.36
-23.89
-107.11
Net profit margin
-2,332.39
-267.37
-102.46
-189.77
RoCE
-3.79
-2.77
-1.25
-3.27
RoNW
7.51
-26.63
-8.31
-6.38
RoA
-7.39
-2.28
-1.35
-1.45
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-23.87
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-24.84
-16.53
-10.66
-11.05
Book value per share
-164.94
6.14
19.65
27.5
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.06
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.06
-1.66
-6.3
-6.14
P/B
0
4.58
3.42
2.47
EV/EBIDTA
-84.45
-125.08
195.03
-116.34
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
-20
-24.04
-31.98
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
42.42
8.72
4.67
32.99
Inventory days
2,885.06
710.73
450.24
541.15
Creditor days
-490.7
-213.66
-248.61
-332.1
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.15
0.4
0.21
0.62
Net debt / equity
-1.05
23.18
6.45
4.02
Net debt / op. profit
-72.53
-58.74
273.05
-55.53
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-32.64
-102.57
-56.3
-18.04
Employee costs
-27.2
-8.96
-6.76
-18.6
Other costs
-275.54
-35.7
-30.85
-110.34
