Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd AGM

37.8
(1543.48%)
Jan 21, 2025|11:34:51 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

22/01/2024calendar-icon
21/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Dec 202427 Nov 2024
we wish to inform you that the 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company schedule to be held on Friday, December 27, 2024 at 11.30 AM (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means. We are submitting herewith Annual Report for the F.Y. 2022-23 and Notice of AGM, which is being sent through electronic mode to the Members. Notice of 27th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company along with Annual Report for F.Y. 2023-2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/12/2024) Outcome of 27th Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 27.12.2024)
AGM8 Nov 202417 Oct 2024
Appointment of M/s. N.N.Jambusaria and Co. as the Statutory Auditor of the Company to fill the Casual Vacancy created by the resignation of the outgoing statutory auditor M/s. Pipara & Co. LLP subject to members approval at the ensuring Annual General Meeting. Submission of Voting Results, Scrutinizers Report and summary of the proceedings of the 24th Annual General Meeting. Submission of Voting Results, Scrutinizers Report and summary of proceedings of the 25th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)

