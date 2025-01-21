To

The Members of Reliance Naval and Engineering Limited

CIN No. L35110GJ1997PLC033193

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC)

The Honble National Company Law Tribunal ("NCLT") admitted an insolvency and bankruptcy petition filed by IDBI Bank, acting as a financial creditor, against Reliance Naval and Engineering Limited ("the Company"). The resolution plan submitted by M/s. Hazel Mercantile Limited, the Resolution Applicant, was approved by the NCLT through an order dated December 23, 2022.

In accordance with the approved resolution plan, majority of payments due to Financial Creditors, Operational Creditors, and Employees, along with the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process ("CIRP") and Monitoring Committee ("MC") period costs, were paid by January 4, 2024. Subsequently, the MC was discharged on January 4, 2024, and the newly appointed board of directors ("New Management") of the Company was given full authority to manage the Companys affairs in compliance with the Companies Act, 2013.

The impact of resolution plan has been given in the financial statement for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022.

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Reliance Naval and Engineering Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the SFS").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid SFS give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143 (10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the SFS section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the SFS under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion on the SFS.

Emphasis of Matter Paragraph

i. We draw your attention to Note 10.1 (a) & (b) of accompanying SFS which states that the Number of equity shares in the company stands reduced based on the approved resolution plan by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal in the ratio of 1 share each for 275 shares held in the company, resulting in the reduction of equity capital by Rs 73,490.91 lakhs. As per the approved resolution plan, Hazel Infra Limited was to invest Rs 5,000 lakhs by way of 5 crores equity shares of Rs 10 each in the company. The infusion of the amount happened on October 27, 2023.

ii. We draw your attention to Note 12.2 of accompanying SFS which states that during the period the company has taken interest free unsecured loan from Hazel Infra Limited of Rs 28,374 lakhs, which is repayable on demand.

iii. We draw your attention to Note 23.1 of accompanying SFS which states that as per NCLT order dated August 01, 2023, interest at the rate of SBI MCLR plus 200 basis points is payable with effect from June 23, 2023 till the making up full upfront payment of Rs 200 Crores to unrelated financial creditors. Hence as per the order, the company has charged interest of Rs 40.27 lakhs at the rate of 10.50% p.a. from June 23, 2023 to June 30, 2023. In the Meeting of the Joint Lenders of the company, held on September 12, 2023, the unrelated financial creditors have agreed to give an extension of time for making the balance upfront payment subject to payment of interest for the delay, at SBI MCLR of 1 year (8.5% p.a.) plus 250 basis points from September 15, 2023 till the date of payment on reducing balance basis. Therefore, the company has charged interest of Rs 517.68 lakhs and Rs 127.47 lakhs in the second quarter and third quarter respectively.

iv. We draw your attention to Note 23.2 of accompanying SFS which states that as per NCLT order dated November 21, 2023, 1st tranche amounted Rs 312 crores is deferred, and interest is payable to unrelated financial creditors. Hence, as per the order, the company has charged interest at the rate of 10.50% p.a. on Rs 200 Crores and at the rate of 8.55% p.a. on Rs 112 crores from December 23, 2023, till the date of payment which is August 7, 2024. Therefore, the company has charged interest of Rs 75.19 lakhs and Rs 760.22 lakhs in the third quarter and fourth quarter respectively.

v. We draw your attention to Note 40 of accompanying SFS which inter-alia states that, as per regulatory compliance, the company is required to conduct an internal audit for FY 2023-24. The internal auditor is not appointed for the period ending March 31, 2024.

Our opinion on the accompanying SFS is not modified in respect of the above-mentioned matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

i. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the Consolidated Financial Statements, Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The Directors report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

ii. Our opinion on the SFS does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

iii. In connection with our audit of SFS, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider, whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the SFS, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

iv. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is any material inconsistency, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the CFS

i. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these SFS that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the SFS that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

ii. In preparing the SFS, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

iii. The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

iv. The new management has been granted full control of affairs of the Company with effect from January 04, 2024, only.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the SFS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the SFS as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these SFS.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the SFS, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the SFS or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the SFS, including the disclosures, and whether the SFS represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the SFS that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the SFS may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors (i) in planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the SFS.

We communicate with those charged with governance (‘TCWG) regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide TCWG with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with TCWG, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the SFS of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

i. The comparative Ind AS financial statement for the year ended March 31, 2023 are included in these SFS on which we have issued a modified opinion dated November 11, 2024.

Our opinion on the accompanying SFS is not modified in respect of the above mentioned matter.

i. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(A) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

(B) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements (SFS) comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the company as on the date of signing of these SFS (as restated) which has been taken on record by the Board of Directors of the company, none of the directors of the company incorporated in India is disqualified as on the date of signing of these SFS from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statement.

ii. Bases on the representations by the company, we have noted that Company does not have any long-term contracts, including derivative contracts, for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. Based on the latest available secretarial audit report and representations from the company, we noted that company is not required to transfer amounts to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company have not declared or paid any dividend during the year and have not proposed final dividend for the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, in terms of Rule 3 (1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, applicable on or after April 1, 2023, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. Accordingly, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 about preservation of audit trail for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

(C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

ANNEXURE "A"

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in Paragraph 1 under ‘Report on other legal and Regulatory Requirements of Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Reliance Naval and Engineering Limited ("the company") on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of my knowledge and belief, we state that:-

i. Property, Plant and Equipment

a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a program of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment in phased manner, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme, property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the company, the company does not have any immovable properties held in their name (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreement are duly executed in the favour of Lessee) and no requirement of title deeds arises.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder during the year.

ii. Inventories

a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. As informed to us, any discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such verification.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3 (ii) (b) of the order is not applicable.

iii. Loans given

According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not made any additional investments, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or other parties during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (iii) (a),(b),(c),(d),(e),(f) of the order is not applicable.

iv. Compliance of Sec 185 & 186

Basis the details and the information received from the management and their representation, we have noted that the company had complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act. During the current year, the company has not provided any additional corporate guarantees and securities.

v. Public Deposit

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits under the directives of the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder, where applicable. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

vi. Cost Records

According to the information and explanations given to us, the maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the company. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

vii. Statutory Dues-

a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, it is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, Duty of Customs, duty of excise, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities, except the following:-

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Period to which it relates Amount in Rs Lakhs Employees Provident Fund Provident Fund Various dates before October2023 78.69 Profession Tax Act Profession Tax Various dates before October2023 0.49

b) There are no dues in respect of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not surrendered or disclosed as income any transaction not recorded in the books of accounts during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961

ix. Application & Repayment of Loans & Borrowings

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) According to the information provided to us by the management, the company not been declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institutions or other lenders.

c) The Company has not taken term loan during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3 (ix) (c) is not applicable.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we state that company has not raised short term fund during the year.

e) The company has not taken any additional funds during the year from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) The Company has not raised fresh loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies

x. Application of funds raised through public offer

a) The company has not raised money by way of Initial Public Offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term loans during the year and hence reporting under clause (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the company

b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

xi. Fraud

a) Based on the information and explanations given to us by the management, no material fraud has been noticed or reported by the company during the year.

b) To the best of our knowledge, owing to (xi) (a), report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act is not required to be filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) No whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the company as represented to us by the management.

xii. Nidhi Company

The Company is not a Nidhi company as per the Nidhi Rules, 2014. Hence reporting under Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the company

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations received from the management of the company, the Company has entered into the transactions with related parties in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all the balances of related parties and details of related parties sanctions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the Accounting Standards and the Companies Act, 2013.

xiv. Internal Audit

According to the information and explanation provided to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company is required to conduct Internal Audit as per Section 138 of the Companies Act 2013. However, company has not appointed any internal auditor for FY 2023-24.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered any non-cash transactions with its directors or directors of its holding, subsidiary or associate company or persons connected with him and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. Registration u/s 45-IA of RBI Act

a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xvi) of the order are not applicable to the company

b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Financial activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any Core Investment Company. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable

xvii. The company has incurred cash losses amounting to Rs 4191.96 Lakhs during the year losses in the financial year and no cash losses were incurred during the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year 2023-24. The Monitoring Committee was discharged on January 4, 2024 and the new management of the Company was given full authority to manage the Companys affairs in compliance with the Companies Act, 2013. In pursuance of the resignation of predecessor auditors, the new management appointed N. N. Jambusaria & Co. as new auditors. We have considered all the issues, objections and concerns raised by the outgoing auditors as applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is incapable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. Corporate Social Responsibility

The company is not required to spend any amount towards Corporate social Responsibility (CSR) and thus there us is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) or to special account in compliance with the provisions of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the order is not applicable to the company.

ANNEXURE "B

To the Independent Auditors Report on the SFS of Reliance Naval and Engineering Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024 (Referred to in Paragraph 2 (A) (f), under ‘Report on other legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Section 143 (3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Reliance Naval and Engineering Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the SFS of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material aspects, an adequate internal financial control system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ‘Guidance Note).

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.