NBCC secures new orders worth ₹289.40 Crore

12 Dec 2025 , 12:35 PM

NBCC (India) Limited announced that it has secured new project management consultancy work orders. The aggregate value of these orders is worth ₹289.39 Crore.

As per the company’s fling with the bourses, the company said that it received a contract worth ₹255.50 Crore from NALCO. The scope of work for this contract includes planning, designing, and execution of various civil, electrical, horticulture, construction, water supply, and repair works. The additional work also includes dismantling of existing buildings or structures, along with new construction works, civic amenities and other developmental activities at NALCO offices and townships.

NBCC has also received a new order from SAIL Bokaro. The order is for desilting of cooling pond No. 1, covering both the hot and cold water chambers. The company also informed that both these projects are domestic in nature and fall under project management consultancy assignments.

In its results for the quarter ended September 2025, the business posted a net profit of ₹153.50 Crore. This is a jump of 26% against the previous corresponding period. The business logged a 19% year-on-year growth in its revenue from operations. EBITDA also jumped marginally to ₹100.80 Crore. Operating margins, however, reduced slightly to 3.5% as compared to 4% on account of cost pressures.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

