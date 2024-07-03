SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹325.3
Prev. Close₹322.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,251.79
Day's High₹325.3
Day's Low₹311.5
52 Week's High₹574.8
52 Week's Low₹281.6
Book Value₹205.95
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,080.98
P/E7.83
EPS41.14
Divi. Yield0.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
51.31
51.31
51.31
51.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,730.01
3,890.25
3,288.91
2,857.16
Net Worth
4,781.32
3,941.56
3,340.22
2,908.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4,925.41
4,877.93
1,856.58
1,689.11
yoy growth (%)
0.97
162.73
9.91
-16.13
Raw materials
-2,247.89
-2,161.05
-850.37
-841.6
As % of sales
45.63
44.3
45.8
49.82
Employee costs
-279.08
-265.11
-123.97
-100.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
558.5
612.02
233.92
193.92
Depreciation
-112.38
-126.37
-77.2
-53.33
Tax paid
-196.55
-151.72
17.11
15.75
Working capital
-35.05
778.08
112.03
25.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.97
162.73
9.91
-16.13
Op profit growth
-11.97
139.72
44.25
-16.91
EBIT growth
-12.5
174.48
23.52
-8.56
Net profit growth
-21.36
83.35
19.72
-10.6
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
8,649.87
7,956.08
7,208.04
5,787.57
5,602.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8,649.87
7,956.08
7,208.04
5,787.57
5,602.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
81.51
80.63
88.99
111.32
175.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pradeep Kumar Jain
Managing Director
Chakresh Kumar Jain
Managing Director
Yogesh Kumar Jain
Whole-time Director
Anil Kumar Rao
Whole-time Director
Talluri Raghupati Rao
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gauri Shankar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Krishan Kumar Jalan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Subhash Chander Kalia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tapan Jain
Reports by PNC Infratech Ltd
Summary
PNC Infratech Limited (PNCIL) is engaged in Indias infrastructure development through the construction of highways including BOT (built, operate and transfer projects), airport runways, bridges, flyovers and power transmission projects among others. The Company provides end-to-end infrastructure implementation solutions, including EPC services on a fixed-sum turnkey basis. Additionally, it implements projects using various public-private partnership models, such as Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT), Operate-Maintain-Transfer (OMT), conventional and Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) projects. PNC Infratech is one of the few infrastructure firms in India with a proven track record of investment, development, construction, operation, maintenance, and management of highway projects across geographies.The company has now evolved into a leading highway development, construction and management company due to its integrated business model (i.e. in-house design, engineering, construction, operation and management coupled with large equipment bank), enhanced execution capabilities which includes strengthening of In-house execution team with induction of designers and engineers with strong technical knowledge, enhanced working capital limits and strong credit profile, long-established relationships with various clients and multi-state presence with regional focus. The company has a very strong presence in radius of 500 kms of Delhi spanning over states of UP, Rajasthan, Haryana, Pun
The PNC Infratech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹315 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PNC Infratech Ltd is ₹8080.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of PNC Infratech Ltd is 7.83 and 1.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PNC Infratech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PNC Infratech Ltd is ₹281.6 and ₹574.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
PNC Infratech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.59%, 3 Years at 4.49%, 1 Year at -7.70%, 6 Month at -33.90%, 3 Month at -25.38% and 1 Month at 8.31%.
