315
(-2.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:04:43 PM

  • Open325.3
  • Day's High325.3
  • 52 Wk High574.8
  • Prev. Close322.05
  • Day's Low311.5
  • 52 Wk Low 281.6
  • Turnover (lac)1,251.79
  • P/E7.83
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value205.95
  • EPS41.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,080.98
  • Div. Yield0.19
PNC Infratech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

325.3

Prev. Close

322.05

Turnover(Lac.)

1,251.79

Day's High

325.3

Day's Low

311.5

52 Week's High

574.8

52 Week's Low

281.6

Book Value

205.95

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,080.98

P/E

7.83

EPS

41.14

Divi. Yield

0.19

PNC Infratech Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.6

PNC Infratech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

13 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.

PNC Infratech Lands ₹6,670 Crore Contracts for Key Road Projects in Maharashtra

16 Oct 2024|12:44 PM

The construction timeline is 30 months, and PNC Infra negotiated the bid from an initial ₹2,486 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

PNC Infratech Bags Major Infrastructure Contract Worth ₹2,040 Crore from CIDCO

14 Oct 2024|02:18 PM

The project scope includes constructing 20-meter-wide roads, major and minor structures like flyovers, minor bridges, and vehicular underpasses (VUPs), as well as pedestrian underpasses (PUPs).

PNC Infratech Wins ₹2,090 Crore CIDCO Project

10 Oct 2024|12:57 PM

The project, awarded on October 9, 2024, involves the integrated development of 20-metre wide roads and above, including flyovers, minor bridges, and street lighting under the NAINA project.

PNC Infratech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.06%

Non-Promoter- 35.55%

Institutions: 35.54%

Non-Institutions: 8.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

PNC Infratech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

51.31

51.31

51.31

51.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,730.01

3,890.25

3,288.91

2,857.16

Net Worth

4,781.32

3,941.56

3,340.22

2,908.47

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4,925.41

4,877.93

1,856.58

1,689.11

yoy growth (%)

0.97

162.73

9.91

-16.13

Raw materials

-2,247.89

-2,161.05

-850.37

-841.6

As % of sales

45.63

44.3

45.8

49.82

Employee costs

-279.08

-265.11

-123.97

-100.33

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

558.5

612.02

233.92

193.92

Depreciation

-112.38

-126.37

-77.2

-53.33

Tax paid

-196.55

-151.72

17.11

15.75

Working capital

-35.05

778.08

112.03

25.15

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.97

162.73

9.91

-16.13

Op profit growth

-11.97

139.72

44.25

-16.91

EBIT growth

-12.5

174.48

23.52

-8.56

Net profit growth

-21.36

83.35

19.72

-10.6

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

8,649.87

7,956.08

7,208.04

5,787.57

5,602.57

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8,649.87

7,956.08

7,208.04

5,787.57

5,602.57

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

81.51

80.63

88.99

111.32

175.63

PNC Infratech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT PNC Infratech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pradeep Kumar Jain

Managing Director

Chakresh Kumar Jain

Managing Director

Yogesh Kumar Jain

Whole-time Director

Anil Kumar Rao

Whole-time Director

Talluri Raghupati Rao

Independent Non Exe. Director

Gauri Shankar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Krishan Kumar Jalan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Subhash Chander Kalia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tapan Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by PNC Infratech Ltd

Summary

PNC Infratech Limited (PNCIL) is engaged in Indias infrastructure development through the construction of highways including BOT (built, operate and transfer projects), airport runways, bridges, flyovers and power transmission projects among others. The Company provides end-to-end infrastructure implementation solutions, including EPC services on a fixed-sum turnkey basis. Additionally, it implements projects using various public-private partnership models, such as Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT), Operate-Maintain-Transfer (OMT), conventional and Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) projects. PNC Infratech is one of the few infrastructure firms in India with a proven track record of investment, development, construction, operation, maintenance, and management of highway projects across geographies.The company has now evolved into a leading highway development, construction and management company due to its integrated business model (i.e. in-house design, engineering, construction, operation and management coupled with large equipment bank), enhanced execution capabilities which includes strengthening of In-house execution team with induction of designers and engineers with strong technical knowledge, enhanced working capital limits and strong credit profile, long-established relationships with various clients and multi-state presence with regional focus. The company has a very strong presence in radius of 500 kms of Delhi spanning over states of UP, Rajasthan, Haryana, Pun
Company FAQs

What is the PNC Infratech Ltd share price today?

The PNC Infratech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹315 today.

What is the Market Cap of PNC Infratech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PNC Infratech Ltd is ₹8080.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of PNC Infratech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of PNC Infratech Ltd is 7.83 and 1.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of PNC Infratech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PNC Infratech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PNC Infratech Ltd is ₹281.6 and ₹574.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of PNC Infratech Ltd?

PNC Infratech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.59%, 3 Years at 4.49%, 1 Year at -7.70%, 6 Month at -33.90%, 3 Month at -25.38% and 1 Month at 8.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of PNC Infratech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of PNC Infratech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.07 %
Institutions - 35.55 %
Public - 8.38 %

