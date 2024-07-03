Summary

PNC Infratech Limited (PNCIL) is engaged in Indias infrastructure development through the construction of highways including BOT (built, operate and transfer projects), airport runways, bridges, flyovers and power transmission projects among others. The Company provides end-to-end infrastructure implementation solutions, including EPC services on a fixed-sum turnkey basis. Additionally, it implements projects using various public-private partnership models, such as Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT), Operate-Maintain-Transfer (OMT), conventional and Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) projects. PNC Infratech is one of the few infrastructure firms in India with a proven track record of investment, development, construction, operation, maintenance, and management of highway projects across geographies.The company has now evolved into a leading highway development, construction and management company due to its integrated business model (i.e. in-house design, engineering, construction, operation and management coupled with large equipment bank), enhanced execution capabilities which includes strengthening of In-house execution team with induction of designers and engineers with strong technical knowledge, enhanced working capital limits and strong credit profile, long-established relationships with various clients and multi-state presence with regional focus. The company has a very strong presence in radius of 500 kms of Delhi spanning over states of UP, Rajasthan, Haryana, Pun

