|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|2 Nov 2024
|PNC Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AS per Annexure As per Annexure (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|PNC Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of PNC Infratech Ltd. will be held on Saturday 10th day of August 2024 at Agra inter-alia to consider and approve the un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Further as per companys code of conduct of Prohibition of insider trading and pursuant to Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Prohibition of insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company by its designated employees immediate relatives specified person and connected person already closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. We hereby request you to take the above information on your record. As per Annexure (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|PNC Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of PNC Infratech Limited will be held on Friday 24th day of May 2024 at Agra inter-alia to consider and approve the audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter/year ended March 31 2024 and recommendation for dividend if any. Further as per companys code of conduct of Prohibition of insider trading and pursuant to securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company by its designated employees immediate relatives specified person and connected person already closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the company for the quarter/year ended March 31 2024. We hereby request you to take the above information on your record. As per Annexure (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|PNC Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of PNC Infratech Ltd. will be held on Tuesday 06th day of February 2024 at the Corporate office of the Company at 3/22-D Civil Lines Agra-Delhi Bypass Road Agra inter-alia to consider and approve the un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter/ nine months ended December 31 2023. We hereby request you to take the above information on your record. As per Annexure (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.Read More
The construction timeline is 30 months, and PNC Infra negotiated the bid from an initial ₹2,486 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.Read More
The project scope includes constructing 20-meter-wide roads, major and minor structures like flyovers, minor bridges, and vehicular underpasses (VUPs), as well as pedestrian underpasses (PUPs).Read More
The project, awarded on October 9, 2024, involves the integrated development of 20-metre wide roads and above, including flyovers, minor bridges, and street lighting under the NAINA project.Read More
Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.