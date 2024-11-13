iifl-logo-icon 1
PNC Infratech Ltd Board Meeting

302.3
(-1.13%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:08 PM

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
PNC Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AS per Annexure As per Annexure (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
PNC Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of PNC Infratech Ltd. will be held on Saturday 10th day of August 2024 at Agra inter-alia to consider and approve the un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Further as per companys code of conduct of Prohibition of insider trading and pursuant to Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Prohibition of insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company by its designated employees immediate relatives specified person and connected person already closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. We hereby request you to take the above information on your record. As per Annexure (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202414 May 2024
PNC Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of PNC Infratech Limited will be held on Friday 24th day of May 2024 at Agra inter-alia to consider and approve the audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter/year ended March 31 2024 and recommendation for dividend if any. Further as per companys code of conduct of Prohibition of insider trading and pursuant to securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company by its designated employees immediate relatives specified person and connected person already closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the company for the quarter/year ended March 31 2024. We hereby request you to take the above information on your record. As per Annexure (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
PNC Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of PNC Infratech Ltd. will be held on Tuesday 06th day of February 2024 at the Corporate office of the Company at 3/22-D Civil Lines Agra-Delhi Bypass Road Agra inter-alia to consider and approve the un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter/ nine months ended December 31 2023. We hereby request you to take the above information on your record. As per Annexure (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024)

PNC Infratech: Related News

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

13 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.

PNC Infratech Lands ₹6,670 Crore Contracts for Key Road Projects in Maharashtra

PNC Infratech Lands ₹6,670 Crore Contracts for Key Road Projects in Maharashtra

16 Oct 2024|12:44 PM

The construction timeline is 30 months, and PNC Infra negotiated the bid from an initial ₹2,486 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

PNC Infratech Bags Major Infrastructure Contract Worth ₹2,040 Crore from CIDCO

PNC Infratech Bags Major Infrastructure Contract Worth ₹2,040 Crore from CIDCO

14 Oct 2024|02:18 PM

The project scope includes constructing 20-meter-wide roads, major and minor structures like flyovers, minor bridges, and vehicular underpasses (VUPs), as well as pedestrian underpasses (PUPs).

PNC Infratech Wins ₹2,090 Crore CIDCO Project

PNC Infratech Wins ₹2,090 Crore CIDCO Project

10 Oct 2024|12:57 PM

The project, awarded on October 9, 2024, involves the integrated development of 20-metre wide roads and above, including flyovers, minor bridges, and street lighting under the NAINA project.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

28 Aug 2024|09:50 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.

