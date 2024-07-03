iifl-logo-icon 1
PNC Infratech Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1,427.05

2,167.51

2,600.15

2,046.64

1,911.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,427.05

2,167.51

2,600.15

2,046.64

1,911.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

36.77

30.31

24

16.52

20.98

Total Income

1,463.82

2,197.82

2,624.15

2,063.16

1,932.35

Total Expenditure

1,070.61

1,198.85

1,863.94

1,614.56

1,511.56

PBIDT

393.2

998.98

760.21

448.6

420.79

Interest

204.31

190.49

182.96

169.25

161.27

PBDT

188.9

808.49

577.25

279.35

259.52

Depreciation

39.88

40.48

44.35

43.87

40.93

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

58.26

198.97

149.95

58.89

70.07

Deferred Tax

7.3

-6.13

-12.94

-8.41

0.61

Reported Profit After Tax

83.46

575.17

395.89

185

147.91

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

83.46

575.17

395.89

185

147.91

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

83.46

575.17

395.89

185

147.91

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.25

22.42

15.43

7.21

5.77

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

51.31

51.31

51.31

51.31

51.31

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

27.55

46.08

29.23

21.91

22.01

PBDTM(%)

13.23

37.3

22.2

13.64

13.57

PATM(%)

5.84

26.53

15.22

9.03

7.73

PNC Infratech: Related NEWS

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

13 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.

PNC Infratech Lands ₹6,670 Crore Contracts for Key Road Projects in Maharashtra

PNC Infratech Lands ₹6,670 Crore Contracts for Key Road Projects in Maharashtra

16 Oct 2024|12:44 PM

The construction timeline is 30 months, and PNC Infra negotiated the bid from an initial ₹2,486 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

PNC Infratech Bags Major Infrastructure Contract Worth ₹2,040 Crore from CIDCO

PNC Infratech Bags Major Infrastructure Contract Worth ₹2,040 Crore from CIDCO

14 Oct 2024|02:18 PM

The project scope includes constructing 20-meter-wide roads, major and minor structures like flyovers, minor bridges, and vehicular underpasses (VUPs), as well as pedestrian underpasses (PUPs).

PNC Infratech Wins ₹2,090 Crore CIDCO Project

PNC Infratech Wins ₹2,090 Crore CIDCO Project

10 Oct 2024|12:57 PM

The project, awarded on October 9, 2024, involves the integrated development of 20-metre wide roads and above, including flyovers, minor bridges, and street lighting under the NAINA project.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

28 Aug 2024|09:50 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.

QUICKLINKS FOR PNC Infratech Ltd

